Flexible AGV Video from October Trilogiq USA Material Handling Expo

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Trilogiq USA’s Second Annual Material Handling Expo was a success and held recently at the company’s headquarters in Livonia, MI. Manufacturing leaders attending met several of Trilogiq USA’s strategic partners including Seegrid's line of flexible automated guided vehicles (AGVs). Videos of the Seegrid flexible AGVs can be viewed at: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aUGw_GWUmCM



The focus of the event was to share how distribution centers can become more effective. The company develops new methods and applications for manufacturing companies. Years of growth in capabilities, geographic reach, and comprehensive one-stop-shopping solutions have created a wide scope and value proposition for Trilogiq USA’s customers.



There were so many attendees that three groups were organized to have time to learn about the different material handling solutions offered by Trilogiq USA. Additionally conversations about best-practices, lean manufacturing, and information from Blackbelt Six Sigma staff were shared. Attendees were fully engaged and operations managers, warehouse managers, and other material handling professionals expressed great appreciation for the quality and comprehensive event. It was the official launch of Holistic Material Handling, a process developed by Trilogiq USA.



Trilogiq USA is a full service provider of holistic material handling solutions including in-house engineering capabilities, proprietary products, purchased products, as well as custom designed solutions. The company delivers engineered to order material handling applications to the manufacturing industry. While their specialty is turnkey projects taken from design to delivery, experience ranges from large turnkey projects to specific, single application development, and any specialty projects. All of these services are available throughout North America.



About Trilogiq USA

Trilogiq USA (http://www.trilogiqusa.com) was founded in 2000 to provide material handling solutions to manufacturing organizations, with an initial focus on the automotive industry. Trilogiq USA was a pioneer in identifying automotive industry manufacturing successes and adapting solutions to other industries including aerospace, electronics, appliances, and logistics. Working in all production and manufacturing industry sectors including distribution and warehousing, has made Trilogiq USA the first full-service implementer of best-practice production process improvement solutions. Follow Trilogiq USA on Twitter @TrilogiqUSA.



TRILOGIQ USA

http://www.trilogiqusa.com

Sarah Cunningham

Marketing Coordinator

PR@trilogiqusa.com

734.464.7430