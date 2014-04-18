New Computer Technology research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Flexible Display Market by Application (Smartphone, Tablet, E-reader, Laptop, TV, Smartcard, Wearable Display), Technology (OLED, LCD, E-paper), Component (Emissive &Non-emissive), Material (Polymer, Glass, GRP) & Geography - Forecast & Analysis to 2013 - 2020
The market of consumer electronics display products is booming currently, and is expected to grow further, with the advancements in the display technologies. Products such assmartphones, laptops, tablets, and TVs are garnering a very high demand from the consumers' perspective. There are various materials, components, technologies that are used in the display panels, which contribute to the diverse features of the display,such as defining the display's resolution, feasibility, resistance to temperature and moisture, aspect ratio, thickness, and the likes. The report describes the components, materials, application, technology and geography market in the flexible display industry.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The analysis shows that the total flexible display market is projectedto reach the market revenue worth $3.89 billion by 2020. OLED display market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2014 to 2020.In terms ofthe application segment, smartphone application sectorwill account for the largest market revenue with highest CAGR of 149.3%, from 2014 to 2020. Asia-Pacificand ROWarelikely to grow atthehighest CAGR by geographical segment.
Key take-aways
- The total revenue of the global flexible display market is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 43.1% from 2014 to 2020
- Impact analysis of the market dynamics; with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short-, medium-, and long-term landscapes
- Analysis of the global market with a special focus on the high-growth applications in each vertical and the fastest growing application market segments
- Detailed analysis of the mature and emerging marketsby application and by geography
- The key trends related to the materials, technologies, prices, and the applications that shape and influence market
- Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and projection of the importantgeographical markets to give an overall view of the global market
- Detailed competitive landscape with identification of the key players in the market with respect to each type of the material, in-depth market share analysis with individual revenue, market shares, and market share rankings
- Competitive intelligence from company profiles, key player strategies,and game-changing developments such as product launches, and acquisitions
- Identification of the emerging trends and analysis of the opportunities in the market, for the stakeholders, by identifying the high-growth segments of the flexible display market
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