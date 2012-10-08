Flexible Display Market: Global Analysis & Forecast (2012 - 2017) - BY APPLICATION (Smartphone, Tablet, e-reader, Laptop, TV, Smartcard, Wearable Display, E-label), Technology (OLED, LCD, E-paper), Component (Substrate, Layers, & Others

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report published by Markets & Markets.



Flexible display is a thin, rollable display used in a variety of applications such as e-paper, digital signage, smartphone, TV, and other consumer products. Flexible displays are on LCD, e-paper, LED or OLED. Out of these display technologies, flexible OLED display is the advanced type of display. These displays are looked upon as the future mainstream display for a number of consumer products. There have been significant developments going on in the field of flexible electronics and printed display. From the past few years, many industry participants and consumers have aspired of a display technology that would break through the limitations of glass-based displays like weight, size, and ruggedness. The advent of flexible display would overcome these limitations. Flexible display-based devices have started entering the “consumer goods” market. However, it is still at the novelty stage, since it has not penetrated the reasonable number of audience.



This report covers all the aspects of flexible display market, in terms of technologies, components, applications, and geography. This report covers the flexible display applications like e-reader, smartphone, tablet, laptop, smartcard, wearable display, POP/ESL, and TV. Out of all the applications, only e-paper and e-reader have accounted for a reasonable market share in flexible display market. Rest all the applications are in prototype and R&D phase. In addition, flexible display smartphone is going to get launched by the end of 2012. This report forecasts the flexible display application market from 2012 to 2017.



This report covers the technologies used for flexible display. There are two basic display technology types covered; such as emissive and non-emissive. Emissive display comprises OLED and e-paper display technology, whereas non-emissive display comprises LCD and LCOS. In the overall “flexible display” market, e-paper display targets the applications like smartcard, POP/ESL, wearable display, etc. Flexible OLED display targets the applications like smartphone, TV, laptop, tablet, etc. LCD targets the applications like e-reader, laptop, TV, etc. However, emissive displays are more compatible as a flexible display than non-emissive. Hence, flexible display market is likely to have larger market share for emissive display types. This report forecasts the flexible display technology market from 2012 to 2017.



This report deals with all the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities for the flexible display market, which is helpful in identifying trends and key success factors for the industry. The report also profiles the major companies that are active in the field of flexible display; along with their product offerings, strategy, financial details, developments, and competitive landscape. It also highlights the winning imperatives and burning issues pertaining to the flexible display industry.



This report also analyzes the value chain of flexible display market in detail with players pertaining to every block of the value chain. In addition, it analyzes the Porter’s five-force model for flexible display market.



The global flexible display applications’ market is expected to reach $3,298 million by 2017 at an estimated CAGR of 45.1% from 2012 to 2017. Americas lead the overall flexible display market, with U.S. contributing for the largest percentage share. Europe, APAC, and Rest of the world (ROW) follow it.



Scope of the report



This research report categorizes the global flexible display market; based on technology, applications, and geography; it also covers the forecasted revenue and future applications of global flexible display market. This report does provide the details on components used in emissive display and non-emissive display.



On the basis of technology



Global flexible display market is mainly categorized into emissive display and non-emissive display types. Emissive display is further segmented into OLED and e-paper. OLED is classified into PM-OLED, P-OLED, PHOLED, AM-OLED and SM-OLED. It also throws light on the technologies of e-paper such as electrophoretic, electrochromic, electrowetting, and cholesteric LCD. Non-emissive display is further segmented into LCD and LCOS.



On the basis of application areas



Global flexible display applications market is categorized into e-reader, smartphone, tablet, laptop, smartcard, wearable display, POP/ESL, and TV. In these applications, smartcard, POP/ESL, and wearable display are the part of e-paper display.



On the basis of geography



Geographical analysis covers Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW. Americas covers North and South America. Europe covers the major countries like Germany, Italy, U.K., France, etc. Asia-Pacific (APAC) covers China, Japan, Taiwan, India, Australia, etc. ROW covers Middle East and Africa.



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/flexible-display-market-global-analysis-and-forecast-2012-2017--report-562588