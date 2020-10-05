Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2020 -- The report titled "Flexible Display Market" has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.



Key Market Players:



Samsung, LG, Japan Display, BOE, Corning, DowDuPont and Other



Industry News



Feb 19, 2020: Samsung Display announced today that it is the first in the industry to commercialize ultra-thin glass (UTG) that can be used as the cover window for foldable displays.The glass, while only 30? thick, is produced using an intensifying process to enhance its flexibility and durability. In the process, the UTG is injected with a special material up to an undisclosed depth to achieve a consistent hardness.



Jan. 2, 2020: LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, will highlight its global leadership by introducing its latest displays and technologies at CES 2020 in Las Vegas from January 7 to 10.Under the slogan of "Your Lifestyle with LG Display," the company will introduce how advanced display products can be applied to people's everyday lives in various settings such as in airplanes, automobiles, homes, hotels, offices, and commercial spaces. By doing so, the company will prove how display technologies can further expand to meet the versatile needs of customers' varied lifestyle patterns and to fit the characteristics of various spaces.



Market Segmentation by Types:



OLED

Quantum Dots

LED

E-Paper



Market Segmentation by Applications:



Smartphone

Smartwatch

Wearable

TV

Digital Signage

PC Monitor

E-reader

Electronic Shelf Label

Automotive



Regional Analysis For Flexible Display Market:



The report provides a detailed breakdown of the market region-wise and categorizes it at various levels. Regional segment analysis displaying regional production volume, consumption volume, revenue, and growth rate from 2020-2026 covers: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil), APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain), Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries)



