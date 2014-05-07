Flexible Display Market Worth $3.89 Billion by 2020

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- According to the new market research report "Flexible Display Market By Application (Smartphone, Tablet, E-reader, Laptop, TV, Smartcard, Wearable Display), Technology (OLED, LCD, E-paper), Component (Emissive &Non-emissive), Material (Polymer, Glass, GRP) & Geography - Forecast & Analysis to 2013 – 2020" the global flexible display market is expected to cross $3.89billion by 2020, growing at a high CAGR from 2014 to 2020



Browse 93 market data tables and 52 figures spread through 253 pages and in-depth TOC on “Flexible Display Market”

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/flexible-display-market-788.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this reports.



Materials are an integral and fundamental part of a display that predicts the quality, resolution, reliability and performance of the displays. Currently display industries are being ultra thin and flexible, which are achieved with the help of best industry materials. Over the last five decades, there has been tremendous growth in the display industry, and transforming the perspective of the customer with regards to displays.A fewnew materials were discovered and have been incorporated by some big players in this industry, and cementing the future of flexible display technology.



Materials play a pivotal part in the fast-growing flexible display market. The best performance of the display can be assured with the selection of the most efficient and productive materials, and by choosing the most cost-effective materials in order to maintain the price at an affordable levels. Flexible displays have become ubiquitous and will continue to do so in different devices such as smart phones, tablets, laptops, desktops, HDTVs, wearable devices, and so on. Due to major development in technology and easy availability of the materials, flexible display manufacturing is increasing rapidly and is expected to increase exponentially in thefuture. However,the technological advancement is facing problems for the new manufacturers as it takes time for them to understand their workings procedure and implement them in their production process.



PDF Download @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=788



New technologies that are recently introduced in the market such asOLED, TFT-LCD, LED-LCD, and LCoS are driving the market with full force, and they are expected to grow further. Materialsthat are mainlyusedin the manufacturing of the display panels are indium-tin-oxide (ITO), indium-gallium-zinc-oxide (IGZO), a-silicon, LTPS, PEN, PET, liquid crystals, photonic crystals among the others;wherein,polymers such asPEN and PET are new materials in the market that are used largelyfor making flexible displays.



In 2014, North Americas region will be the largest contributor to theflexible display market.But, APAC is going to show a huge growth till 2020, as it is considered asthe most favorablemarket for cell phones, tablets, laptops, and TVs. APAC is the home ground for the markets like smartphone, tablet, laptop, and TV manufacturers, as companies such as Samsung and LG are based in South Korea. Similar players such as Sony Corporation, Sharp Corporation, and Panasonic Corporation are based in Japan, while, Acer Inc. is based in Taiwan. Vendors of these companies are also based in APAC. Countries such as China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea are the key countries contributing to the growth ofthis market.APAC has successfully emerged with therecord of thehighest growth rate with regardsto many consumer electronic products such assmartphone, tablet, laptop, TV, and so on.



Inquiry Before Buying @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=788



Besides, economic growth rate in APAC such as China and India are booming, currently; similarly, the economies of Taiwan, Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia have shown positive results, of late. Most of the display companies are based in the APAC region. APAC region holds the largest share of the global OLED manufacturing market,which is the one of the best technologiesavailable today with us. The APAC region’s OLED display market accounted for a largechunk of the overall OLED display market share in 2013. Flexible displays in smart phone revenue in APAC are expected to reach the mark of $290 million in 2020, growing at an estimated CAGR of approximately 100.2%, from 2014 to 2020.



Browse Related Reports

Display Materials Market by Material (Metal Oxide, a-Silicon, LTPS, PET, PEN, Photonic Crystals), Technology (OLED, LED, TFT-LCD, LED-LCD, Plasma, LCOS, DLP), Application (Conventional, 3D, Transparent, Flexible) & Geography - Global Forecast to 2013 - 2020.

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/display-materials-market-42841002.html



Digital Signage Market by Hardware, Software (Edge Server, Distribution & Scheduling, Content Management), Application (Commercial, Infrastructure, Institutions, Industrial), Products (Indoor & Outdoor) & by Geography - Forecast to 2014 - 2020.

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/digital-signage-market-513.html



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotive and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza,

17304,Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

Connect with us on LinkedIn@ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets