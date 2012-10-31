Flexible Electronics Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2012 -- Flexible electronics industry combines technical sectors such as polymers, advance materials, flexible displays and more. Each of these sectors are creating new applications in flexible electronics devices, which are applied in medical, advance energy, military, industrial and consumer markets. The flexible electronics industry is driven by the global need to create products which are small, light weight and consume less power. As such devices have flexible structure, low manufacturing cost and are more resistant to shock; they can be integrated with various industrial applications. Experts predict that global flexible electronics market will grow to $ 250 billion by 2025 registering a double digit growth rate.



This research report analyzes the Flexible Electronics market depending on various segments and major geographies. This detailed study includes trend analysis, market numbers, industry growth drivers and restraints along with the future market projections. This market research report includes analysis of current developments, Porter’s five force analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. Report also discusses the importance of macro and minor factors important for existing market players and new entrants.



Flexible Electronics Market is segmented in to



- LOGIC AND MEMORY

- DISPLAYS

- LIGHTING

- POWER: PHOTOVOLTAICS AND BATTERIES

- SENSORS AND OTHER ELECTRONIC COMPONENTS



These segments will provide you with market tables, drivers, restraints and opportunities along with the information of key players and competitive landscape.

The major geographies analyzed under this research study are North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World.



The major players in Flexible Electronics industry are ACREO, Asahi Kasei, Asahi Glass, BASF, Cambrios, DaiNippon Printing among the others.



