Flexible Electronics Market Will Be Growing at a CAGR of 14.1% During the Forecast 2020 to 2028 - Sheer Analytics and Insights

According to a new market research report published by sheer analytics and insights, "The Global Flexible Electronics Market will grow at 14.1% CAGR from 2020 to 2028, as per the latest market research report titled Global Flexible Electronics Market (By Component Type - Flexible Display {OLED, E-Paper, LCD}, Flexible Battery {Thin Film Batteries}, Flexible Sensor {Bio Sensors, CMOS Hybrid Sensors, Photo Detectors, Piezo Resistive, and Others}, and Flexible Memory {Photovoltaics, and Others}. By applications - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical and Healthcare, Energy and Power, Defense & Aerospace, Sensing and Others. By Geography-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)– Global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast, 2019-2028.



Flexible Electronics also commonly known as a flex circuit. It is used to assemble electronics circuits on a flexible material. The transparent conductive polyester and polyimide are used to achieve the desired flexibility in the electronics surface. This significantly reduces the size of the product and offers electronics in the desired shape. It is also used in a wide range of applications such as consumer electronics and wearable electronics. The market is majorly driven by the increasing use of thin film-based solar modules and surging demand for wearable electronics and flexible smartphones. Moreover, features such as flexible handling capacity and reduced assembling cost are some of the factors that fuel the market growth. The rising applications of flexible electronics components in consumer electronics are also projected to be the market driving factor for flexible electronics. Further, high investment in research and development of flexible electronics to reduce the weight and increase the flexibility of the end product is also expected to be a major market driving factor for the flexible electronics in the coming forecast. However, factors such as complex manufacturing processes, high manufacturing cost, and the presence of established market players with rigid electronic products are expected to hinder the market growth to some extent. Apart from this, the increasing demand for next-generation flexible electronics across multiple sectors is anticipated to offer a lucrative opportunity in the forecast period.



Geographically, The Flexible Electronics Market is divided into global regions like North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.



The primary key players in the Flexible Electronics Market include AU Optronics, Blue Spark Technologies, Bright volt INC, Cymbet Corporation, OLEDWorks, Samsung Electronics, FlexEnable, E Ink Holdings Inc., First Solar, Konica Minolta, LG Electronics, ACREO, Asahi Kasei, PARC, Inc., Kossan Rubber, and Panasonic.



The Global Flexible Electronics Market Has Been Segmented into:



Global Flexible Electronics Market: By Component Type



Flexible Display

OLED

E-Paper

LCD

Flexible Battery

Thin Film Batteries

Flexible Sensor

Bio Sensors

CMOS Hybrid Sensors

Photo Detectors

Piezo Resistive

Others

Flexible Memory

Photovoltaics

Others



Global Flexible Electronics Market: By Applications



Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Medical and Healthcare

Energy and Power

Defense & Aerospace

Sensing

Others



Global Flexible Electronics Market: By Geography



North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Brazil

South Africa

UAE

Rest of LAMEA



