Flexible Foam Market to Witness over 7.5% CAGR Up to 2025 : By Key Players BASF SE, Covestro AG, JSP Corporation, the DOW Chemical Company, Huntsman International

Global Market Insights, Inc., announces an ongoing comprehensive report on the "Flexible Foam Market". This report provides an exhaustive account of the industry including:



- Flexible foam market size, historical from 2014 to 2018 and annual forecast from 2019 to 2025

- Major flexible foam industry trends, technology evolution, economic indicators and business challenges

- Regulatory and geopolitical trends impacting the industry

- Business drivers and pitfalls impacting key regional markets

- Competitive landscape of the industry and detailed profiles on the major companies



Key Players in the Flexible Foam Market



BASF SE, Covestro AG, JSP Corporation, The DOW Chemical Company, Huntsman International, Rogers Corporation, Woodbridge Foam Corporation, Recticel, SEKISUI CHEMICAL Co. Ltd., ZOTEFOAMS, INOAC Corporation, Vita Cellular Foams, ORSA foam Spa, Carpenter Co, Kaneka Corporation, Changzhou Xingang Plastic Products Co. Ltd., Greiner Foam International, Sheela Foam, American Excelsior Company



Flexible foam materials are commonly made from polyurethane (PU), polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), silicone, and melamine. Polypropylene flexible foam is anticipated to gain traction in the near future. This can be associated with superior physical and chemical properties such as high strength, light weight, excellent resilience, superior resistance to moisture and chemicals. It can be used across a wide range of temperatures. A strong demand in automotive interiors, cushioning, and packaging applications will certainly boost the flexible foam market adoption.



Flexible foam is most commonly used as cushioning across a broad range of consumer and commercial products including carpet cushion, furniture, bedding, transportation, textiles, fibers, and packaging. In the automotive and transportation sector, the product is largely used in interior applications. It is widely preferred in cushions for upholstered furniture, stadium seating, auditorium seating, and office chairs on account of excellent durability and added support and comfort, which will augment flexible foam market share.



Flexible foam is prominently used in furniture and upholstery, construction, packaging, transportation, and consumer goods. The demand for flexible foam across the consumer goods sector, which includes clothing, footwear, household, and personal care products, is slated to grow substantially in the upcoming years.



The product is largely used as insulation for fabric products including clothing. It offers excellent thermal insulation, fire resistance, tear resistance and light weight to a range of fibers and textiles including leather products, footwear, handbags, labels and many others. A substantial rise in people's disposable incomes has propelled the demand for high-quality clothing, particularly leather products such as jackets, shoes, handbags, and watches, which will bolster flexible foam market outlook.



The global COVID-19 crisis has resulted in unprecedented supply chain disruptions and declining sales of clothing, footwear, and accessories, which will restrict the product adoption. However, growing fashion consciousness among consumers and the increasing popularity of online shopping will augment the market share.



Considering the regional outlook, North America flexible foam market is set to experience notable growth during the forecast period. The regional growth can be largely attributed to a well-established automotive and transportation sector. The region, especially the U.S., is home to some of the world's largest automakers, who are constantly focusing on implementing new automotive designs for enhanced customer experience and comfort.



A few notable manufacturers of flexible foam mentioned in the report include BASF, Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman International, Covestro AG, Woodbridge Foam Corporation, Rogers Corporation, Vita Cellular Foams, Carpenter Co, Changzhou Xingang Plastic Products Co. Ltd., Kaneka Corporation, Greiner Foam International, and American Excelsior Company, among several others.



