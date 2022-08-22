Flexible Heater Market Worth $1.7 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.2%

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2022 -- The global flexible heater market size is expected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2022 to USD 1.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.2%. The increasing need for reliable, thermal efficient flexible heaters in medical, aerospace, oil & gas and automotive & transportation industries are the key factors boosting the growth of the market.



The electronics & semiconductor industry is expected to grow at a highest CAGR in flexible heater market. The medical industry is the second largest contributor in the overall market size of the flexible heater market for industry segment. The automotive & transportation industry is expected to account for significant market share during forecast period. The advent of electric vehicles is likely to create opportunities for flexible heaters in the automotive sector.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=51373429



The market for silicone rubber type segment is expected to account largest market share during the forecast period. The demand for silicone rubber-based flexible heaters is growing exponentially, witnessing the increasing use of these heaters in electronics and semiconductor industry. This type of flexible heaters can be designed to various shapes and sizes with overall average thickness ranging from 0.030–0. 056. are generally rugged in nature, along with being lightweight and flexible. They also enable excellent thermal transfer, speedy warm-up, decreased wattage requirements, and uniform heat transfer. The heating elements can be composed of copper, constantan, nichrome, and Kanthal.



Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the flexible heater market during forecast period. China is the world's largest producer and end user of electronics. The region can be considered a global hub for consumer electronics due to the presence of several significant players, such as LG Electronics, Sony, Panasonic, and Samsung, in China, Japan, and South Korea. The rising production of electronics & semiconductor industry in the region is expected to create significant opportunities for the providers of flexible heater in the region. The country is also low cost automotive manufacturing hub. OEMs in Asia Pacific are focussing on development of EVs and HEVs. Thus, electronics & semiconductor as well as automotive & transportation are among a few key industries in Asia Pacific region to drive growth in flexible heater market. Also rising demand for medical and food processing equipment in the region is expected to boost market for flexible heaters in upcoming years.