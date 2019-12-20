Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Overview, Growth Analysis, Opportunities, Supply, Forecast to 2025

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2019 -- It has been observed that Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers (FIBCs) are taking over the bulk packaging industry at a significant rate. FIBCs offer an economical and convenient packaging solution for handling, transporting, and storing dry flowable products. These containers find application in various industries for the storage and shipping of pharmaceuticals, chemicals, minerals, agricultural products, and various food products. They are available in different sizes, shapes, capacity, and specifications according to the product that needs to be packed. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in R&D to develop high-performing products.



Manufacturers to Use Bio-based Raw Materials to Manufacture FIBCs



The report has mapped the key manufacturers of Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container comprising RDA Bulk Packaging, Global-Pak, BAG Corp, Emmbi Industries, AmeriGlobe, Langston, Sackmaker, Wellknit, Berry Plastics, Isbir, Conitex Sonoco, LC Packaging, Flexi-tuff, Lasheen Group, Rishi FIBC, Intertape Polymer, MiniBulk, Changfeng Bulk, Greif, Taihua Group, Yantai Haiwan, Halsted, Shenzhen Riversky, Dongxing, Kanpur Plastipack, Bulk Lift, and Yixing Huafu.



Widespread Application of FIBCs to Accelerate Market Growth



Increasing application of FIBCs across various end-use industries for easy handling and storage of products is one of the key reasons behind the growth of the Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container market. Surge in the need to lower the weight of the bulk packaging is driving the demand for FIBCs in various industries, especially food and pharmaceutical. Need for sustainability is likely to emerge as a key trend in the Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container market, thus positively impacting the Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container market growth.



On the other hand, fluctuation in the raw material cost and exposure to environmental hazards may hamper the Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container market growth.



Market Segmentation



By Product Type



? Type A FIBCs



? Type B FIBCs



? Type C FIBCs



? Type D FIBCs



By End User



? Chemical Industry



? Food Industry



? Pharmaceutical Industry



? Others



The market experts have analysed that the demand for Type A FIBCs may increase in the years to come owing to their lower costs in comparison to other products and widespread availability. On the other hand, Type D FIBCs are likely to gain traction due to their suitability to carry flammable materials. Application of Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container is likely to witness a surge in the food industry to handle agricultural products like potatoes, grains, rice, and cereals. Usage of Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers is increasing in the chemical industry for handling PET, PTA, alloys, steel, carbon black, and various minerals.



