Top Leading Companies of Global Flexible Packaging Market are Amcor, Bemis, Constantia Flexibles, Sealed Air, Huhtamaki, Coveris, Sonoco, Berry and others.



The leading players of the Flexible Packaging industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The leading market players are analyzed on the basis of production volume, gross margin, market value, and price structure. The competitive market scenario among these players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies. The statistics offered in this report will be a precise and useful guide to shape business growth.



September 29, 2020: Amcor, a global leader in packaging, announced the world's first recyclable flexible retort pouch. The technical breakthrough, which many considered impossible, follows years of dedicated research and investment. The product, which uses Amcor's AmLite HeatFlex Recyclable solution, has the potential to be used in a variety of retort applications where products with a long shelf life require high-barrier, high-heat resistant packaging.



Creating a recyclable version was considered such a difficult challenge because it added another requirement to packaging already satisfying very high functional needs: withstanding heat-sterilization, blocking oxygen and bacteria, keeping food safe without refrigeration and ensuring a long shelf life. Flexible retort packaging, a modern alternative to metal cans, can improve the carbon footprint of hundreds of consumer products thanks to its light weight, resource efficiency, ease of transportation and minimization of food waste.



January 10, 2020: Amcor announced its partnership with Moda vacuum packaging systems in North America and Latin America. By combining Amcor's shrink bag and rollstock film for meat and cheese with Moda's system, producers can gain operational efficiencies and drive total cost savings. Drawing on unrivalled heritage in design, science and manufacturing, Amcor and Moda offer multiple innovative solutions in flexible packaging for food processors. Specifically for protein applications, meat processors can experience increased throughput up to 40 bags per minute, while reducing labor costs by 50 percent or more with Flow-Tite® shrink rollstock and Moda equipment.



On The Basis Of Product, The Flexible Packaging Market Is Primarily Split Into



Paper

Aluminum foil

Plastic

Bioplastic



On The Basis Of End Users/Application, This Report Covers



Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Others



Regional Outlook of Flexible Packaging Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and ROW.



Market Overview: It includes Flexible Packaging Market study scope, top key players, segments, market analysis by application, market analysis by type, and other chapters that give an overview of the research study.



Executive Summary: The Flexible Packaging Market report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The report helps clients to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have an early mover advantage.



Key Players: This part of the Flexible Packaging Market report discusses expansion plans of companies, key mergers and acquisitions, funding and investment analysis, company establishment dates, revenues of manufacturers, and their areas served and manufacturing bases.



Market Forecast: Here, the report offers a complete forecast of the global Flexible Packaging Market by product, application, and region. It also offers global sales and revenue forecasts for all years of the forecast period.



The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2019 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.



