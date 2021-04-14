Flexible Paper for F&B Packaging Market Research, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast 2030

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- Flexible Paper for F&B Packaging Market: Overview



Flexible paper packaging not only plays a crucial role in eliminating beverage and food waste but also allows online brands to reinvigorate their packaging and improve the e-commerce experience. Compared with other materials, including metals and plastics, flexible paper packaging materials can be quickly reused and recycled. Therefore, flexible paper packaging is considered the most environmentally friendly and cost-effective types of packaging. Rising increase in consumer consciousness about the adverse effects of plastic on the environment, the increasing demand for flexible paper packaging is helping to expand the paper packaging industry.



The US Dairy Export Council (USDEC) and the Food Innovation and Resource Centre (FIRC) at Singapore Polytechnic are exploiting the increasing market for dairy by using US dairy ingredients to produce Southeast Asian products with reduced salt and sugar. Flexible paper packaging products are increasingly favoured, as they can be recycled easily. Due to increased demand for flexible paper packaging from diverse end-user industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and electronics, the global flexible paper packaging market will increase steadily over the forecast period.



Flexible Paper for F&B Packaging Market: Dynamics



Food and Beverage Industry to surge the market growth of Flexible Paper Packaging



The paper packaging in the grocery industry's is principal commodity. Flexible paper packaging is environmentally friendly and increases customer comfort. Despite of this, there is considerable competition between the players in the food and beverage industry, who provide customers with quality goods. There are various packaging products available on the market, such as corrugated boxes and cardboard boxes, to satisfy the varied packaging needs.



There is intense competition in the food industry between the quality-product suppliers. Each of these factors, numerous food industry producers continuously produce and supply high quality goods. The number of hypermarkets and supermarkets is on the rise. This consideration will be one of the main drivers of demand for flexible paper packaging and paperboard containers. That, in effect, will substantially drive future for flexible paper packaging market growth.



Most of the grocery stores use flexible paper packaging materials for food storage and product retention. As the number of customers purchasing foodstuffs (such as frozen and chilled foods) increases, the flexible paper packaging industry is expected to see growth in the future.



Flexible Paper for F&B Packaging Market: Segmentation



Globally, the flexible paper for F&B packaging market is divided on the basis of material, application, & End-Use Industry



On the basis of Product type, the global Flexible Paper for F&B Packaging market is segmented into:



Paperboard

Container board

Corrugated board

Kraft Paperboard

Other Product Types



On the basis of End-Use Industry, the global Flexible Paper for F&B Packaging market is segmented into:



Food

Beverage

Personal Care and Home Care

Healthcare

Other End-user Industries



Flexible Paper for F&B Packaging Market: Regional Outlook



Asia-Pacific is expected to grow substantially. The growing number of manufacturing plants in the world, combined with the increasing consumerism and Asia Pacific transit paper packaging industry, is leading to the growth of the flexible paper packaging markets. The region is expected to be the rapidly growing market, due to the rising demand for paper pulp in developing countries such as China and India. The transit flexible paper packaging market in China is rising, coupled with growing consumerism, which leads to an increasing demand for flexible paper packaging.



Demand for flexible paper packaging has increased in MEA region & Europe far more than anywhere else in the world. Along with this need for flexible paper packaging, there is also a growing demand for recycled paper.



In the developing logistics sector, exports are increasing, as corrugated boxes are expected to dominate the flexible paper packaging market in this area. Because of strong growth in sectors such as fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and cosmetics, the rapidly increasing middle-class population is also increasing to raise the region's demand for flexible paper packaging.



Flexible Paper for F&B Packaging Market: Key Players



WestRock Inc.

International Paper Company Inc.

Kapstone LLC

Evergreen Group (Reynolds Group Holding Ltd)

Packaging Corporation of America

Amcor Ltd

Mondi Group

Sappi Ltd

DS Smith PLC

Sonoco Corporation



COVID-19 impact on Flexible Paper for F&B Packaging Market



The pandemic of the Covid-19 or coronavirus has had a major effect on the flexible paper packaging industry. Self-isolation policies have resulted in shortages of supplies and cancelations of events and supply chains are looking to shift supply chains away from China after delays in trade and distribution.



One of the key concerns in the flexible paper packaging industry is that workers must separate themselves, especially in China, where many packaging companies rely on facilities for manufacturing. Australian supermarket heads have warned during the period of coronavirus that flexible paper packaging supplies are in danger of becoming difficult to obtain due to closures of factories in China.



Self-isolation and quarantining as a result of Covid-19 also means the cancelation or postponement of significant global flexible paper packaging activities, such as Germany-based Interpak and Amsterdam-based Plastics Recycling Display Europe.



This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers' or customers' journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.



Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:



Customer Experience Maps

Insights and Tools based on data-driven research

Actionable Results to meet all the business priorities

Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey



The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.



The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



The EIRS quadrant framework in the report sums up our wide spectrum of data-driven research and advisory for CXOs to help them make better decisions for their businesses and stay as leaders.



Below is a snapshot of these quadrants.



Customer Experience Map



The study offers an in-depth assessment of various customers' journeys pertinent to the market and its segments. It offers various customer impressions about the products and service use. The analysis takes a closer look at their pain points and fears across various customer touchpoints. The consultation and business intelligence solutions will help interested stakeholders, including CXOs, define customer experience maps tailored to their needs. This will help them aim at boosting customer engagement with their brands.



Insights and Tools



The various insights in the study are based on elaborate cycles of primary and secondary research the analysts engage with during the course of research. The analysts and expert advisors at TMR adopt industry-wide, quantitative customer insights tools and market projection methodologies to arrive at results, which makes them reliable. The study not just offers estimations and projections, but also an uncluttered evaluation of these figures on the market dynamics. These insights merge data-driven research framework with qualitative consultations for business owners, CXOs, policy makers, and investors. The insights will also help their customers overcome their fears.



Actionable Results



The findings presented in this study by TMR are an indispensable guide for meeting all business priorities, including mission-critical ones. The results when implemented have shown tangible benefits to business stakeholders and industry entities to boost their performance. The results are tailored to fit the individual strategic framework. The study also illustrates some of the recent case studies on solving various problems by companies they faced in their consolidation journey.



Strategic Frameworks



The study equips businesses and anyone interested in the market to frame broad strategic frameworks. This has become more important than ever, given the current uncertainty due to COVID-19. The study deliberates on consultations to overcome various such past disruptions and foresees new ones to boost the preparedness. The frameworks help businesses plan their strategic alignments for recovery from such disruptive trends. Further, analysts at TMR helps you break down the complex scenario and bring resiliency in uncertain times.



The report sheds light on various aspects and answers pertinent questions on the market. Some of the important ones are:



What can be the best investment choices for venturing into new product and service lines?

What value propositions should businesses aim at while making new research and development funding?

Which regulations will be most helpful for stakeholders to boost their supply chain network?

Which regions might see the demand maturing in certain segments in near future?

What are the some of the best cost optimization strategies with vendors that some well-entrenched players have gained success with?

Which are the key perspectives that the C-suite are leveraging to move businesses to new growth trajectory?

Which government regulations might challenge the status of key regional markets?

How will the emerging political and economic scenario affect opportunities in key growth areas?

What are some of the value-grab opportunities in various segments?

What will be the barrier to entry for new players in the market?



Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR's reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.



