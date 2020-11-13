New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2020 -- The global flexible plastic packaging market size was valued at USD 142.22 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 194.72 billion by 2027, delivering a CAGR of 4.1% through the forecast period. Surging demand for flexible plastics in pharmaceutical packaging, due to increasing health awareness among consumers and the increasing popularity of convenient packaging, are key trends stimulating the growth of the flexible plastic packaging market.



Asia Pacific dominated the flexible plastic packaging market in 2019. The growth of the flexible plastic packaging market is driven by the demand for flexible packaging solutions along with rising disposable income. Moreover, expanding internet access and changing consumer preferences are estimated to spur the growth of the region. The region is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period, with countries such as China, India, and Japan as sights of high growth rates.



The report includes the impacts the economy and global Flexible Plastic Packaging industry has suffered due to the pandemic. The pandemic has made significant dents on the functioning of this industry, and therefore the inclusion of its effect was mandatory for accurate analysis of future trends.



Companies considered and profiled in this market study:



Amcor Limited, Coveris Holding S.A., Sealed Air Corporation, Sigma Plastics Group, ProAmpac, Constantia Flexibles Group, and Mondi plc.



Key Factors Explained In The Report:



The Flexible Plastic Packaging market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. An extensive explanation of the market, including data regarding the world market players, has been mentioned in the report. The segmentation identifies the leading segments and explains in detail the key factors impacting the growth of the global Flexible Plastic Packaging market. The report also highlights product positioning, customers' perception of market competition, customer segmentation, buying behavior of consumers, target customers, and others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Flexible Plastic Packaging market on the basis of raw materials, grade, applications, and region:



Material Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2027)



Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyamine

Polyvinyl chloride

Polystyrene

Others



Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2027)



Stand-up Pouches

Flat Pouches

Rollstocks

Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2027)



Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Personal Care

Others



The study encompasses the different regions of the world in which the Flexible Plastic Packaging industry operates. These regions are:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



Manufacturing Analysis of the Flexible Plastic Packaging Market



The report dedicates a section to inspect the manufacturing process of Flexible Plastic Packagings. It includes a detailed analysis of the key feedstock required, cost and suppliers of the feedstock, cost analysis, pricing volatility, labor cost, and manufacturing process analysis of the Flexible Plastic Packaging market.



Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributor Analysis of the Flexible Plastic Packaging Market



Different marketing channels comprising of both direct and indirect channels have been assessed in detail in the Flexible Plastic Packaging market report. Crucial data pertaining to the marketing strategies adopted by companies, marketing channels, growth trends, pricing strategy, market standing, targeted consumers, and the distributors and traders operating in the market have also been included in the assessment.



The Flexible Plastic Packaging market research covers a detailed analysis of the following data:



Historical and future growth forecasts of the global Flexible Plastic Packaging market.

Segmentation of the Flexible Plastic Packaging market to highlight the growth prospects and trends affecting these segments.

Varying consumption behavior of customers across various regions covered in the report.

Geographical study based on the market share, growth outlook, and key countries.

Agreements, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and R&D projects of the different key Flexible Plastic Packaging market players.



