Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) 2020 Global Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast to 2026

The purpose of the report is to provide a comprehensive and detailed analysis for the industry Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB). The report takes 2020 as the base year and considers a wide range of factors affecting the industry to provide a forecast till the year 2026. The information provided by the report can be used by industry and market analysts as well as by people who have an interest in the industry. The data used in the report is reliable and accurate. Primary and secondary research has been conducted to collect the data. The data in the report has been analysed using a wide range of mathematical and statistical metrics so as to provide the users of the report with quantifiable numbers that can be used to compare the performance of the industry with others of the same type. Methods like Price Trend Analysis. SWOT, Porters 5 Forces have been made use to prepare the report and give a reliable analysis of the industry.



The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.



Major Companies Covered:-

Xiamen Hongxin

SI Flex

Sumitomo Bakelite

Daeduck GDS

Flexium

Career

SEI

M-Flex

Ichia

MFS

Interflex

Flexcom

NOK

Fujikura

Nitto Denko

BHflex

ZDT

Newflex



Major Types Covered

Single-sided Circuit

Double-sided Circuit

Multi-layer Circuit

Rigid-Flex Circuit



Major Applications Covered

Medical

Aerospace & Defense/Military

Consumer electronics

Automotive

Others



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026



Segmental Analysis: -



The industry Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) is segmented on the basis of the applications, end-users as well as the type of products and services it provides. The report therefore studies the industry on the basis of these segments. The report provides detailed data related to the applications that drive the growth of the industry. The report also discusses the products and services and their end-users who make a significant contribution to the revenue of the industry Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB). New product innovations by the industry are also talked about in the report.



Table of Content: -



1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders



……



8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Xiamen Hongxin

8.1.1 Xiamen Hongxin Profile

8.1.2 Xiamen Hongxin Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Xiamen Hongxin Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Xiamen Hongxin Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 SI Flex

8.2.1 SI Flex Profile

8.2.2 SI Flex Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 SI Flex Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 SI Flex Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Sumitomo Bakelite

8.3.1 Sumitomo Bakelite Profile

8.3.2 Sumitomo Bakelite Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Sumitomo Bakelite Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Sumitomo Bakelite Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Daeduck GDS

8.4.1 Daeduck GDS Profile

8.4.2 Daeduck GDS Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Daeduck GDS Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Daeduck GDS Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Flexium

8.5.1 Flexium Profile

8.5.2 Flexium Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Flexium Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Flexium Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Career

8.6.1 Career Profile

8.6.2 Career Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Career Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Career Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 SEI

8.7.1 SEI Profile

8.7.2 SEI Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 SEI Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 SEI Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 M-Flex

8.8.1 M-Flex Profile

8.8.2 M-Flex Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 M-Flex Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 M-Flex Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Ichia

8.9.1 Ichia Profile

8.9.2 Ichia Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Ichia Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Ichia Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 MFS



Continued…..



