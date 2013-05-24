Flexible Robotic Industrial Truck Solutions Drives Seegrid and Bastian Solutions Partnership

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Bastian Solutions recently announced it will work with Seegrid due to the extremely flexible form of automatic transportation required by Bastian Solutions’ clients as well as an extremely quick ROI, with little disruption to an existing facility.



Aaron Jones, Vice President of Bastian, shared, “Seegrid’s robotic industrial trucks provide flexible and affordable solutions to complement existing or new facilities that desire partial or full automation of non-valued added activities, without the limitations presented by similar technologies. The Seegrid robotic trucks can be productive on the first day of implementation and brought up to full capacity very quickly. This feature offers an outstanding ROI for the business owners who need to be flexible in their operations management.”



Bastian Solutions, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, is an independent material handling systems integrator dedicated to helping customers improve manufacturing and logistics operations. Founded in 1952, Bastian Solutions became an innovator in the field of material handling automation, supply chain software, industrial controls, and robotics.



John Hayes, National Account Manager for Seegrid, was pleased about the new partnership and noted, “Seegrid is very happy to partner with Bastian Solutions. The innovation and dedication they bring to their customers is second to none; not just material handling but to all manner of business solutions. Their list of satisfied customers reads like a 'who's who' of industry. Bastian can bring to bear years of experience to companies both large and small and we are proud to have them as a partner.”



Seegrid fills a unique demand for clients who desire partial automation and improvement in lean processes. The flexibility of the Seegrid technology is paramount for the ever-changing demands in the current distribution and manufacturing environments. With more challenging delivery requirements, shorter contract durations, increasing client demands, and increased product variation, Seegrid robotic industrial trucks prove to be the right answer for more companies.



Jones added, “Bastian Solutions’ clients will appreciate the flexibility Seegrid offers and the immediate benefit to their operations. Bastian looks forward to implementing this technology to help our customers achieve their business objectives. Having access to the Seegrid technology allows Bastian Solutions an additional opportunity to bring flexible and competitive solutions to our customers for various applications. As a proven and advanced form of technology, Seegrid robotic trucks are the kind of innovative solutions our clients have come to expect from us.”



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (www.seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Fast Company named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500