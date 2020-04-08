Flexitanks Market Outlook to 2025 - MY FlexiTank, Qingdao LAF Packaging, SIA Flexitanks, Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- Flexitank is a bag used to transport non-hazardous and non-viscous (less than 1.6 specific gravity) bulk liquid cargos through ordinary 20 ft containers. Flexitanks are made up of a single layer or multilayer polyethylene or polyvinyl chloride. They can hold around 11,000-25,000 liters of liquid substances, such as industrial oils, food stuffs, and non-hazardous chemical liquids.



The food application segment accounted for the major shares of the Flexitanks market. The increasing use of Flexitanks to transport beer and wine, edible oils, food additives, glycerin, mineral water, fruit juice, and vegetable oils will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years.



This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the Flexitanks market throughout the forecast period. The increasing use of Flexitanks for the transportation of agricultural production and rubber latex transportation will drive the growth of this market in the region.



The global Flexitanks Market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



Segment by Key players:

- Environmental Packaging Technologies

- MY FlexiTank

- Qingdao LAF Packaging

- SIA Flexitanks

- Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics

- BeFlexi

- BLT Flexitanks Industrial

- Bulk Liquid Solutions

- Mak & Williams Flexitanks Supply Limited

- Rishi FIBC Solutions



Segment by Type:

- Multilayer Flexitanks

- Monolayer Flexitanks

- Bilayer Flexitanks



Segment by Application:

- Food Applications

- Industrial Applications

- Chemical Applications

- Other



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Flexitanks Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Flexitanks Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Flexitanks Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Flexitanks Market Forecast

4.5.1. Flexitanks Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Flexitanks Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Flexitanks Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Flexitanks Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Flexitanks Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Flexitanks Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Flexitanks Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Flexitanks Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Flexitanks Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Flexitanks Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Flexitanks Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Flexitanks Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



