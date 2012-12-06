Flexivend Presents New WMF 1200S Bean to Cup Drinks Machine

Twyford, Berkshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- Flexivend Limited is proud to present their most modern and novel Bean to Cup Drinks Machine WMF 1200S. This is a professional machine of extremely superior quality that could be used from small to medium enterprises.



We are pleased to say that this is a product of Germany, a versatile machine with a self-explanatory display unit that performs to your heart’s desire and enables you to breeze your way to enjoy gourmet coffee from Espresso and Café Crème to Cappuccino, Café Latte, Latte Macchiato, Milk Choc and Chociatto at the mere push of a button.



The range of services, fittings and the price, makes the WMF 1200S a strong favorite for many users. It is as much at home in the office, medical practice and fitness studio, as in small bistros or petrol stations, bakeries or hairdressers, fast food shops or hotel bar, with appropriate accessories, this machine is a genuine all-rounder.



WMP 1200S has a patented plug and clean system that cleans all milk carrying parts, allows individual design, two line display and five function keys, six buttons that can be programmed for coffee specialties, easy replacement of button labels with the names of drinks, two LED lights under the front panel to display the drinks properly and can be fitted with a water tank according to the requirements. The one-price coin checker and cup dispenser make the WMF 1200S a team player and could be used even for self-service.



About Flexivend Ltd

Flexivend Ltd established for quarter of a century is one of the largest regional vending companies in Southern England. We are able to supply a complete range of refreshment vending equipment and associated commodities. Hot & cold drinks, snacks, cans, water dispensers from well-known manufactures such as NW Global, Crane, Nestle, Cadburys, Flavia, Lavazza, Douwe Edgerts.



If required we will provide a service for the complete management of your vending equipment, which covers filling, cleaning and stock control. This service can be Taylor made to suit the individual client’s situation. A team of manufacturer trained Technicians are in constant contact with our Service Controllers to ensure fast responses to any call for assistance. We have a firm policy of customer care, which is apparent in our after sales support.



We are members of the Automatic Vending Association (AVA) and NIVA an organisation providing the market place with genuine coverage across the whole of the UK, we are in a position to arrange for equipment to be supplied and operated/maintained professionally and efficiently in any part of the country.



Please visit http://www.flexivend.co.uk for additional information pertaining to all our products