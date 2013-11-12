FlexLearn Offers Innovative Care Assistant Courses in London at Affordable Prices

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- The FlexLearn website provides detailed course information along with the timetable and the way of enrolling into these courses. As per the website, the Care Assistant Courses in London assist people in getting into jobs of Support Workers or Health Care Assistants. These courses are designed effectively according to the Common Induction Standards and fulfill the learning outcomes depicted in the Skills for Care Knowledge Set. One can gather understanding and enhance his/her knowledge with the help of such courses which would be beneficial for further NVQ studies.



The website demonstrates some of the benefits of Care Assistant Courses in London like inheritance of better techniques and skills, improved level of knowledge, better understanding of different ways of handling a situation, proficient CV writing skills and paid or voluntary job of an assistant (after the CRB Disclosure is conducted). The course features include safeguarding the vulnerable adults, infection control, basic awareness regarding first aid, fire safety awareness, food hygiene, handling and moving, health and safety as well as knowledge about the common induction standards.



According to them, one can be trained for the current job market by enrolling in the Care Assistant Courses in London. They offer a nationally recognised diploma and one can attain skills and knowledge that are required to work in a social care setting. The assessor would even provide excellent guidance, support and feedback. One can gain access to the online resources available for enhancing the knowledge as well as complete the qualification quickly and efficiently.



The company offers a unique approach of teaching based on classroom, blended or online, providing a superb method of development and training for people who hardly find time due to their current work schedule. One can even avail the loan facility offered by the Government so that a person can pay for the course. The loans have to be paid once the person finishes the course. To gain more info about the courses, one may visit the website http://www.flexlearn.co.uk/ .



About FlexLearn

FlexLearn, also called Flexible Learning Solutions, is UK’s fastest growing apprenticeship recruitment, employability skills, placement, work based and training provider in the fields such as customer care, business administration, and Health and social care. It offers flexible training solutions to people who are unemployed or are not well trained or educated to be part of the working class. It has been successful in offering accurate training solutions to a wide range of people who want to enhance their career prospects.



For Media Enquiry

Telephone: 020-8555-6207

Email: info@flexlearn.co.uk

Website: http://www.flexlearn.co.uk/