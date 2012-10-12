FlexPetz.com the DIY Dog Fence Experts Launch a Cost of Owning a Dog Calculator

Palm Bay, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2012 -- Market leading DIY dog fence experts FlexPetz.com has launched an innovative cost of owning a dog calculator. The calculator is designed to show prospective pet owners the long term cost of dog ownership. A spokesperson commented:



“The calculator is aimed at people who are looking to adopt a shelter and rescue dog. Unfortunately many people adopt these dogs only to send them back when they realize the costs involved. The calculator will guide people through the potential costs and then give them a realistic lifetime cost of the animal. With this knowledge in mind people can make an informed decision and when they then adopt a dog it’s more likely to be forever. We believe passionately that this is an important issue so we’ve made the calculator available for other website owners to place on their site free of charge.”



FlexPetz.com is a market leader in the DIY dog fence market offering DIY fences, comparison charts, training information, installation instructions, and other information that will expedite the fence installation process.



A spokesperson for the site explained why installing a dog fence is such an important thing for pet owners to do:



“An astonishing 48 million pets go missing in the United States every year. Most dog owners have had at least one scare where their dog runs away from home. Instead of dealing with the emotional trauma of losing a pet, we wanted to ensure our customers had access to an easy and affordable solution.”



The site believes its products and plethora of training materials allows pet owners to install an electrical dog fence at the fraction of the cost of other solutions. The training material is step-by-step and replete with videos and high quality imagery so even DIY novices can follow along with the instructions.



The FlexPetz.com spokesperson also claims that visitors should not be intimidated by the fence installation process:



“Installing an electric dog fence is much easier than installing a traditional fence. Our customers simply plan out the area of their yard that they want to cover, and then run a small wire along the ground or underground.”



Once the fence has been installed, dog owners spend a few minutes walking their dog through the new boundaries of the yard. Most dogs catch on to the new fence system very quickly, and all FlexPetz.com products include a manual that describes exactly how training should proceed.



For customers who require extra help in installing the fence FlexPetz offer free lifetime support to give customers extra piece of mind. The site also offers a 100% lowest price guarantee and does not charge sales tax. To improve value even further all products come with free shipping and a 30 day returns guarantee.



About FlexPetz.com

FlexPetz.com offers a number of different invisible DIY dog fences. The website also features information about dog training and the costs of dog ownership. For more information, please visit: http://www.flexpetz.com