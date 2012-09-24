Flexx Mobile Ltd. Launches New Affordable Mobile Websites Design Software

Lancashire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- The latest research shows that more than half of mobile phone users in the UK have smartphones, many of whom use them to access the Internet. But most standard websites are not built for mobile browsers, many times equating to extremely slow loading times, awkward navigation, missing images or copy, or text that is too large or too small. This can be very frustrating for mobile users and can even lead them to look elsewhere for products, services and more.



Given these issues, it is imperative for businesses to have websites designed specifically with the mobile user in mind.



UK-based company Flexx Mobile Ltd. has just launched new software allowing them to build, develop and design mobile websites for small business without the huge costs typically associated. The mobile website design company also features a wide range of other mobile marketing solutions, including SMS marketing or text marketing, coupon marketing and mobile app development.



A mobile website works directly alongside a company’s main website to enhance mobile users’ experiences. Unlike regular websites built for use on standard computers, mobile websites are made to fit a mobile user’s screen, provide easy navigation, load quickly and even allow users to simply touch a phone number or email to contact a business.



The new software from mobile website design UK company Flexx Mobile not only provides businesses with the quality mobile website they need, it also allows them to have power over it.



According to Flexx Mobile, “Our new software provides small business owners with a mobile optimised website quickly, and without the high costs usually found. The software also allows us to give business owners full control to change, edit and alter the content on their mobile website!”



As an added bonus, for a limited time the mobile web designer is running a promotion with slashed development costs, saving businesses even more money.



In today’s mobile revolution, a company without a mobile website is possibly missing out on a large number of prospective clients and revenue. Flexx Mobile aims to help small and medium-sized businesses tap into their mobile marketing potential.



For more information about the company’s new mobile website design software, visit http://www.flexxmobile.co.uk/



About Flexx Mobile Ltd.

Flexx Mobile Ltd. is a company focused on providing the very best mobile marketing service to small business owners. The company’s main focus is the creation and development of mobile optimised websites. Flexx Mobile provides a professional mobile website design service, without the huge costs usually involved.