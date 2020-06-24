Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2020 -- Global flight inspection market is expected to witness high growth on account of the stringent government regulations which support regular flight inspection to ensure passenger safety. Additionally, the increase in utilization of advanced flight inspection systems to replace the traditional techniques has helped to cut down the airport operational cost, thus supporting the positive flight inspection market forecast over 2019-2025. Furthermore, the ever-expanding number of airports and ongoing construction activities to promote modernization of aged out airport facilities will augment flight inspection industry size the over the forecast period.



The growing airport construction activities across the globe is anticipated to support the expansion of flight inspection industry share. Currently, Asia Pacific leads in the number of airport construction activities owing to high investments from the countries comprising China and India to develop air travel in the region. In order to support expansion of air traffic in the continent, a number of construction projects related to new and existing airports are in the pipeline, which will accelerate the demand for flight inspection systems. For instance, China government has been developing the third international airport, Beijing Daxing International Airport in the capital city of Beijing that will open for service before September 30, 2019.



Recently developed advanced inspection drones are intended for use within a hangar. After being programmed with a predefined inspection path, the drone automatically flies around the aircraft structure gathering all critical data in the form of high resolution images. These images are then transferred to a technician who compares them with the aircraft's 3D structural model to locate any surface damages. The system will not only reduce the overall inspection time but also will help to maintain utmost quality during the flight inspections. Less time consumed means less aircraft downtime, and apparently more chances of revenue regeneration for the airline industry, thus augmenting growth trends for commercial flight inspection market share.



Significant growth in the global defense expenditure complemented by the need to integrate advanced radars and other navigational aids to support airfield operations will further accelerate product demand. Additionally, the rising number of defense air bases owing to heightened tensions between some major countries will create large-scale opportunities to foster combat flight inspection market share.



Along with the growing airport infrastructure, the technological advancements of flight inspection systems have been positively supporting flight inspection market outlook. The industry may witness growing penetration of drones for the purpose of flight inspection. These compact drones integrated with multiple sensors and high-quality cameras can provide real time data for defect assessment. For instance, Airbus recently revealed an automated drone-based aircraft inspection system that can significantly reduce the time taken for visual inspections of the aircraft.



Flight inspection market is majorly driven by the technological advancements in inspection techniques to reduce the flight down time. Similarly, routine inspection forced by government regulations to enforce the need for testing and inspection of flight status after a certain flight cycle will also foster flight inspection system demand. Flight inspection market is estimated to exceed USD 1.8 billion by 2025.



