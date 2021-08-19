Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2021 -- Latest business intelligence report released on Global Flight Management Systems Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Flight Management Systems market outlook.



Honeywell International Inc. (United States), Thales Group (France), General Electric Company (United States), Leonardo-Finmeccanica S.p.A (Italy), Rockwell Collins (United States), Esterline Technologies (United States), Garmin Ltd. (Switzerland), Universal Avionics Systems (United States), Lufthansa Systems (Germany), Jeppesen Sanderson, Inc. (United States), Navtech, Inc. (Canada)



Flight management systems is a specialized automated computer system used various for in-flight tasks. Flight management systems market has high growth prospects owing to growth in the airline industry. Market players are focusing on the development of advanced flight management system to improve fuel efficiency. Further, technological advancement in the flight management system for enhancing operational efficiency and rising demand from the developing economies expected to drive the demand for flight management system over the forecasted period.



Key Market Trends:

Emphasizing On Development of FMS System for Heavy Data Storage

Focus on Improving Operational Efficiency of the Aircrafts



Opportunities:

Technological Advancement in the Flight Navigation and Surveillance

Rising Demand from the Developing Economies



Market Growth Drivers:

Growth in Airline Industry

Emergence of Next Generation Flight Management



Challenges:

Technical Complexity of Flight Management Systems System



Segmentation of the Global Flight Management Systems Market:

by Fit (Line Fit, Retrofit), Hardware (Visual Display Unit (VDU), Control Display Unit (CDU), Flight Management Computers (FMC)), Aircraft (Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, Regional Transport Aircraft)



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Flight Management Systems Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Flight Management Systems market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Flight Management Systems market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2026

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



