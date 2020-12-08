New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2020 -- The Flight Simulator Market is expected to reach USD 8.03 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A flight simulator is a device or a machine that produces an artificial setting of flight and other purposes to train the pilot. Flight simulation is one of the best practices of virtual reality. It provides hands-on experience to the pilot and the associated flight crews of operating the flights more reliably and securely. Likewise, pilots can practice in several complicated situations that might be faced by them during the time of actual flying.



North America is expected to be the highest revenue generating region with the largest share of 29.3% of the market in 2018, and this region has the most substantial simulator utilization rate. Soaring demand for air travel, which is the primary reason for the heightened need for pilot training, is anticipated to increase the market growth. Also, the appearance of OEMs in the region is boosting the growth of the market in North America. OEMs in the area are partnering with airlines to ensure their market positions within the region.



This report covers the recent COVID-19 incidence and its impact on Flight Simulator. The pandemic has widely affected the economic scenario. This study assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the market.



Key participants include CAE, Boeing Company, Fidelity Technologies Corporation, Collins Aerospace, Aussie Star Flight Simulation, Flight Safety International, L-3 Communications, Raytheon Company, Precision Flight Controls, SIMCOM Aviation Training, Frasca International, TRU Simulation + Training, Airbus Group, Indra Sistemas, Thales Group.



Flight Simulator Market Size – USD 21.93 Billion in 2018, Growth – CAGR of 7.3%, Trends – Product Launches and Research for Advanced Tech Developments



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Flight Simulator market according to Product, Component, Application, End-user, and Region:



Offering Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Product

Services



Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Piloted Aircrafts

Military & Defense

Commercial

UAV

Military & Defense

Commercial



Simulator Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



FFS

FTD

FMS

FBS



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)



Understanding the market size:



The size of the Flight Simulator market is viewed in terms of the Share of Market, Total Available Market as well as Served Available Market. Not only does the study present the combined revenue for a particular market but also the market size for a specific geographic region. Analysis of percentage or the size of the Total Available Market based on the type of product, technology, regional constraints and others form an important part of the Flight Simulator report.



Key Questioned Answered mentioned in the Report -



What are the products offered by the Flight Simulator industry presently?

What are the different applications of the products offered in this market of Flight Simulator?

Who could be claimed as the most dominant and influential players in this global industry?

Which factors act as the drivers of this market, and which factors pull this industry down acting as restraints?

What can be determined by the trends obtained from the evaluation of the historical data for the Flight Simulator industry?



