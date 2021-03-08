New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- The Flight Simulator Market is expected to reach USD 8.03 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A flight simulator is a device or a machine that produces an artificial setting of flight and other purposes to train the pilot. Flight simulation is one of the best practices of virtual reality. It provides hands-on experience to the pilot and the associated flight crews of operating the flights more reliably and securely. Likewise, pilots can practice in several complicated situations that might be faced by them during the time of actual flying.



It serves as an artificial flight environment that is re-designed for both military and commercial purposes as the expense of flying an original aircraft is more costly. These aircraft require safety measures, improved engines, and reliable navigation and transmission systems, and there is no loss of human life also.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



CAE, Boeing Company, Fidelity Technologies Corporation, Collins Aerospace, Aussie Star Flight Simulation, Flight Safety International, L-3 Communications, Raytheon Company, Precision Flight Controls, SIMCOM Aviation Training, Frasca International, TRU Simulation + Training, Airbus Group, Indra Sistemas, Thales Group.



Competitive Outlook:



The latest research report is inclusive of a precise summary of the intensely competitive landscape of the global Flight Simulator market. It systematically lists the company profiles of the leading market players. This section of the report studies the strategic initiatives undertaken by these market rivals for business expansion. Additionally, this section of the report highlights the key developments and financial positions of these companies to explain the overall market scenario. The company profiles of the established and new players have been assessed using effective analytical tools like SWOT analysis.



Furthermore, the report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and key geographical regions.



Offering Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Product

Services



Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Piloted Aircrafts



Military & Defense

Commercial

UAV



Military & Defense

Commercial



Simulator Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



FFS

FTD

FMS

FBS



The extensive analysis of the key geographical regions include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Further key findings from the report suggest:



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Piloted Aircrafts, UAV.



The Piloted Aircrafts uses simulators that are used for armed forces for training and mission rehearsals.

This market is expected to see increasing cooperation, consolidation, and collaboration among the current market players over the next few years.



The Unmanned Ariel Vehicles (UAVs) segment is expected to grow at the highest rate of 5.0% during the forecast period.



Growing demand for drone simulators for drone pilots and practical training is a driving factor for the growth of the market for UAVs.



Based on Offering, the market is classified into Product, and Services respectively…Continued



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Flight Simulator Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Flight Simulator Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

Chapter 5. Flight Simulator Market By Product Type Insights & Trends



5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2027

