Flight Simulators Prevent Deadly Airline Crashes

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2012 -- For decades, pilots along with individuals inspiring to be pilots were limited to the availability of real-life aircraft training. To fulfill this crucial need, many airplane games and soft wares have been created by talented developers so that interested people can play and learn from its unique features. Flight simulator is one such software that has been both an important training aspect for operating aircraft and a growing trend among airplane hobbyists.



Flight simulator 2012 is one of the finest software developed recently in the category of aircraft interest. Thousands of professional pilots, as well as newbies, prefer using this software rather than any other training utility.



According to Tracy Brannon of SimComm, “Good aeronautical decision-making skills require continuous use and practice.” This is the main reason why most pilots who are going for their first solo flight spend so much time with this software before going on their first flight.



Flight simulators’ features are so realistic; the user sometimes forgets that they are actually playing a game! It provides an exceptional platform for anyone who is willing to train to be a professional pilot.



Although there are many simulator games, this one is preferred by individuals due to its complete mechanism which includes its concept, accuracy, effects and utility. The game begins from the cockpit and ends after the pilot lands the plane successfully. During the flight, the pilot (player) is required to control the plane safely. All the controls are provided as per the model of plane selected by the pilot. The player has a choice of a wide variety of planes which include World War I models to the most recent stealth units! No additional gadgets are required to fly like a Top Gun other than a keyboard and mouse.



While playing this game, the pilot can choose any airport in the world to land his craft. In addition, the player can also customize his own scenarios to enhance his or her skill. For example, weather conditions can be altered along with a different airport or model of the plane. Another feature of the software involves the synchronizing of the user’s PC or laptop clock in order to trace accurate position of the sun or moon according to the time zone.



