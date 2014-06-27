FlightList Pro Launches Groundbreaking Air Charter-Cargo-Ambulance Directory Service with Free 30-Day Trial

Jackson Hole, WY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2014 -- Announcing the launch of FlightList Pro to the public and aviation industry in the U.S. and internationally, offering the only complete listing of every certified charter, cargo and air ambulance aircraft in the U.S. and 131 countries worldwide, including rotary wing, amphibians and airliners.



A Free 30-Day Trial is available for a limited time as part of the public launch.



FlightList Pro is a primary resource for many sectors of private aviation who source aircraft and operators for charter or cargo flights such as charter operators and brokers, travel agents, flight/travel departments, cargo/freight departments, and group/sports travel organizations. Popular industry directories list 3,000-5,000 aircraft worldwide, while FlightList Pro boasts 1,867 certified operators with 8,970 aircraft in the U.S. alone, and worldwide 3,432 air carriers operating over 16,600 aircraft.



“There really is nothing like it in the industry,” notes one of FlightList Pro’s founders, Rick Colson. “In addition to listing every single aircraft option in a multi-searchable format, it’s professional, fast and clean.” As an example Colson notes for comparison typical searches showing all 13 operators and 38 light and midsize jets based within 50 miles of Denver’s Centennial Airport, and all 22 operators and 55 helicopters near Teterboro Airport serving New York City. Each is more than double the aircraft and operators listed in other popular services.



Many charter and cargo operators decline to pay listing fees for various services. FlightList Pro lists every operator and aircraft automatically, with details and quick-link messaging to contact operators directly from the site.



ABOUT FLIGHTLIST PRO

Independent, privately owned FlightList Pro provides exclusive resources for private aviation, travel professionals and air charter industry leaders worldwide, led by international air charter and aviation veterans Bob Bruosta and Rick Colson. FlightList Pro is a completely original, accurate full resource, not a compilation of any other services whatsoever. While in development for several years FlightList Pro underwent live testing and proving by air charter industry leader New Flight Charters, who achieved the Inc.500|500 fastest growing list four consecutive years.