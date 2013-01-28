FlightPooling.com Offers 'Fly a Private Jet' Service at Public Prices

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- FlightPooling.com is a new start-up which has taken a pioneering and social approach to private air travel; fly in a private jet at the cost of a business class ticket!



With some 9,000 daily jet flights in Europe and America alone, FlightPooling leverages the fact that approximately 40% of private aircraft fly empty; either due to an empty return leg to the airport base, or due to onward travel to the next pick up location. FlightPooling simply offers you direct access to these empty leg flights at discounted rates with no membership fees.



http://vimeo.com/53404080



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-PB-dPpEXtU



You can travel on your own, or minimize the cost by opting to share the flight with others. The remaining seats become available for purchase by others, and as the seats fill up, the fare price reduces. You can also submit your own bid price for your flight, and if your bid is met, then welcome aboard!



The range of aircrafts is broad and exciting; from mid- and larger-sized Boeing business jets to smaller jets, single engine planes, propeller planes, and even helicopters!



With no hidden membership fees, you just book your seat on FlightPooling.com, await confirmation and then pay! It’s as straight forward as that! Welcome to the new Business Class of bespoke flight; no more lengthy airport check-in procedures or extra baggage fees!



You don’t have to be a rock star to fly like one!



http://www.flightpooling.com/



About Aircraft Pilot.

Aircraft Pilot. I have 7+ years of experience in different fields in Aviation like business aviation, broker, airline aviation, aircraft management, administration. Co-founder of FlightPooling.com.



