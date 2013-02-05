Flip Book Software Company Adds Tutorial Page to Website

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- Users of 3D Page Flip Professional now have an added resource as a tutorial page has been added to the website. Based on user questions and the company’s experience, the tutorial provides a number of tips on using the software’s features. A Q&A section provides answers to common questions on using the program and addressing select problems that can arise. The main pdf to flipbook product, 3D Page Flip Professional, is covered, in addition to 3D PageFlip Standard, 3D PageFlip for Image, 3D PageFlip for PowerPoint, 3D PageFlip for Office, 3D PageFlip for Album, and 3D PageFlip for Photographers.



The page continues to be perfected based on feedback and use. Continued updates will help everyone find an answer to their questions on the software quickly. On top of the many topics covered, the company is accepting suggestions from users, and appreciates any feedback that customers have.



Within the new tutorial section is an introduction, featuring a 3D Demo eBook with an example of the 3D animations which can be created. The demo also explains how to use the mouse wheel to tilt the book angle and turn the pages, and provides an example of how the navigation bar works. Another section details how to share a page flip book via Dropbox and includes code for adding one to a website. These instructional tips explain the basic functions of an eBook created with the software.



The tutorial also goes on to illustrate how OpenOffice files can be converted into flipping book. This capability expands the usage possibilities of 3D Page Flip Professional to commercial and domestic projects as well as educational and public administration, for example. A special converter, for use with the OpenOffice system, is explained also. There are sections on creating newspapers electronically and the advantages to publishing magazines online, adding to the informational advantages of the tutorial.



Many questions on the page flip software series are provided in the tutorial/FAQ. Basic tips on features are included, such as creating 3D objects with a 360 degree view, how to select a 3D panoramic theme, and how to add animation or bitmap buttons. Many of the individual pages detail how to properly use the multimedia features of the software. Adding animations, embedding videos, adding pop up text for images, and creating spinning objects are also explained for users to get a full grasp on these and other topics.



The 3D Page Flip Professional software enables users to convert PDF files to 3D electronic page flipping books to use as brochures, product catalogs, e-newsletters, and more. To learn more about how to use the flip book maker, visit the FAQ page at http://www.3dpageflip.com/faq.html.



About 3DPageFlip Software co., Ltd.

Based in China, 3DPageFlip Software co., Ltd. was founded in 2008 and sells a number of software titles enabling users to create virtual 3D flip books, including 3D Page Flip Professional. Its 3D publishing tools are available for use all over the world. The company employs an experienced technology support team that works with customers before and after each sale to answer questions and address suggestions on products. More information is available at http://www.3dpageflip.com.