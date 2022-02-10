Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2022 -- Flip Chip Technology Market 2022-2028



This global study of the Flip Chip Technology Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Flip Chip Technology industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.



In the development of packaging of electronics, the main aim is to lower cost, increase the packaging density, and improve the performance by maintaining or improving the reliability of the circuits. The concept of the flip-chip process where the semiconductor chip is assembled face down onto the circuit board is ideal for size considerations because there is no extra area needed for contacting on the sides of the component. The performance in high-frequency applications is superior to other interconnection methods because the length of the connection path is minimized. Flip chip bumping is a vital step in the process. The bump provides the necessary electrical connection between the die and the substrate, provides thermal conduction through the two materials, acts as a spacer to prevent electrical shorts and provides mechanical support.



This report contains market size and forecasts of Flip Chip Technology in Global, including the following market information:

Global Flip Chip Technology Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)



The global Flip Chip Technology market was valued at 22120 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 32280 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Flip Chip Technology include Samsung, Intel, Global Foundries, UMC, ASE, Amkor, STATS ChipPAC, Powertech and STMicroelectronics and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.



Fusion Market Research (FMR) has surveyed the Flip Chip Technology companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.



Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Flip Chip Technology revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Flip Chip Technology revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Samsung

Intel

Global Foundries

UMC

ASE

Amkor

STATS ChipPAC

Powertech

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments



Total Market by Segment:

Global Flip Chip Technology Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Flip Chip Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Packaging Technology

Mosaic Technology

Other



Global Flip Chip Technology Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Flip Chip Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer electronics

Telecommunication

Automotive

Industrial sector

Medical devices

Smart technologies

Military & aerospace



Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



