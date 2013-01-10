Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- Many real estate investors work hard, devote twelve hours a day, and invest their time and money into a real estate investing business and succeed. But few have mastered the ability to quickly and easily make money by flipping houses - while on vacation.



In a new, bestselling book by national real estate investing expert, Jason Medley, the step-by-step strategies are laid out in an easy-to-implement blueprint. The book is titled: "Make Extra Money Flipping Houses While On Vacation" and is available exclusively on Amazon Kindle for instant download.



Medley examines how acclaimed real estate investor, Joe McCall, was able to set up an automated and outsourced system that identified motivated home sellers, made offers and closed on lucrative contracts all while Joe spent several months on vacation with his family in Prague, Czech Republic.



No stones are left unturned in this action-packed guide to either building a lucrative business or simply making extra money while others do the grunt work.



Readers will discover the four keys to automated house flipping success, which Medley describes as 1) autopilot marketing, 2) automation, 3) delegation, 4) Closing the deal.



New investors (even those looking for their first deal) will benefit from this training by discovering an easier way to get started and automate or delegate the activities and skills they are still developing, thus shortcutting their path to success.



Experienced investors will realize that they can scale their business faster and higher while doing less work, simply by employing these methods across their business.



Positive reviews are commenting on the value for the dollar, that this book, available exclusively on Amazon Kindle offers more "bang for the buck" than many expensive real estate investing courses.



For interested readers who do not own a Kindle, Amazon makes it easy to read any Kindle download with their free reader apps on phones, tablets, iPads and even PC and Mac desktops.



"People who made New Year's resolutions of making more money and enjoying their life more will love this new book because it shows them how to do both" says Medley.



Download and read the "Make Extra Money Flipping Houses While On Vacation" by Jason Medley on Amazon