Flip Some Cats in Pussy Flip from Kwalee

Leamington Spa, Warwickshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- Pussy Flip is the purrfect strategic board game for the iPhone. This flippin' awesome puzzle game is the latest title from David Darling's indie game studio, Kwalee.



Pussy Flip is a great tactical, competitive multiplayer game. Easy to learn, but difficult to master. Use your cunning to sandwich your opponent’s cats, flip them and dominate the 64 slot board. The player with the most cats at the end of the game wins!



Pussy Flip makes this past-time more accessible and more social than ever before. Play against your Facebook friends or your email contacts and chat to them using the in-game messaging feature. Because who doesn't love a bit of trash talk?!



Compare your scores on the world rankings and compete with the best players to become the world's number one Pussy Flipper! You can also use the random matchmaking option to take on any player from around the world and claim those all important bragging rights. Send your opponents back to the litter tray!



Best of all, Pussy Flip has more cat-based puns than most other iPhone games AND a funky jazz soundtrack! Freak out friends and passers-by with the realistic cat sounds - our visitors think we have a kitten hiding in our office!



Pussy Flip is brilliant, hard to put down, addictive fun. Its perfect on-the-go gaming. Take your turn on the train, at work, in bed, wherever you are when a notification arrives. Just not in the car. You might run over one of our furry friends!



David Darling says "It's the best cat-based puzzle game I've ever played!"



No cats were harmed during the production of this game. One programmer was injured by a foam dart gun.



