Flipbook Creating Software Now Converts PowerPoint Documents to 3D Online Presentations

GuangZhou, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- Users can now create 3D interactive presentations using 3D PageFlip for PowerPoint, complete with slideshows with a 3D page flipping effect. Documents can be published easily and shared online through a variety of media. Users can create interactive books, catalogs, magazines, brochures, newspapers, and more in just a few minutes.



With 3D PageFlip for PowerPoint, a lot of time can be saved while creating interactive presentations. Finished presentations can be linked to on an email, or published on a website or copied to CD. Templates are available so each flipping page document can have its own background, while logos, book info, and tilt angles can be defined as well.



In addition to the many tools for customizing the presentation, the flippingbook software also lets users set a Google ID so they can track how many people visit the pages of their e-book. Traffic can be analyzed using Google Analytics making it simple to integrate the flipping book into SEO marketing campaigns. The software can now be used in any modern office and to design flipbooks for presenting information at a business meeting, for example.



PowerPoint is a presentation program that has been widely used in offices for many years. Available on Windows and OS X systems, it uses a slideshow format to display pages which can include text, sound, graphics, and other multimedia elements.



Presentations are often displayed on a computer or navigated by a presenter at a meeting while the document is shown on a projector screen. These features make it ideal for working with 3D PageFlip for PowerPoint. The flipbook creator takes some effort out of organizing meetings, as the flipbook does not require a projector or other sophisticated equipment.



As PowerPoint has saved time in many offices, 3D PageFlip now saves even more time. A more interactive approach and engaging interface keep the interest of viewers. In a modern office, the software provides the ideal tool for making a PowerPoint presentation more engaging and useful to the audience. In addition, users can add sound, logos, and Flash buttons. Settings can also be exported and saved, so they can be used on future projects, making repeated use of the software simple.



More details on 3D PageFlip for PowerPoint and its features are available at http://3dpageflip.com/pageflip-3d-ppt/index.html , where a free trial and paid version can be accessed.



About 3DPageFlip Software Co., Ltd.

Started in 2008, 3DPageFlip Software Co., Ltd. produces many software products designed to convert different files into 3D e-books. These are used by individuals, small businesses, and large organizations in many industries. Offering products giving the company an edge on the competition, the company enables users to create e-books, magazines, catalogs, brochures, and more through its software and offers unmatched customer support before and after sales.



