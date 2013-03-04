FlipBook Creator Professional Introduces Three New Features for Version 1.8.8

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- FlipBook Creator Professional v1.8.8, the latest in the successful series of PDF to flipbook conversion software, introduces three new features in a dynamic software package. These include a bookcase, for organizing multiple e-books for later reference in a simple familiar interface. In addition, a bookmark tab enables users to set bookmarks to specific pages, complete with captions, page, and color. These are entered and listed in a table-like screen in the left-hand design setting panel.



Another new feature is the camera. This is accessible via a tab on the Flip Page editor screen, and enables sections of flipping book pages to be selected and objects to be added. Numerous effect options are available and users can add pictures, movies, or text in addition to Flash objects. The area of the camera can be set by click-and-drag or in the camera properties screen where effects, frame styles, and sizing can be set.



Before these more advanced features can be added, a PDF file must be imported into FlipBook Maker Pro. To do this, the user must click on the “Import PDF” tab at the top of the screen. Here, they can enter the source file or browse for it on their computer, and set the range of pages to import into the program, the watermark, and page quality and size. The user clicks “Import Now” to begin the process.



Next, it is time to select a template, which is easily done by clicking on the template button within the “Design Setting” screen. Templates and themes in the pop-up window are selected and then the user clicks “OK” to add the effect. Four free templates and related themes are pre-configured within the page flip software. In the left design setting panel, the template can be customized by setting the title, adding a logo, changing the font, and more.



To edit a flipping page, click on the “Edit Pages” button and a new interface appears. This provides access to every page in the flipbook on the left panel. The page being edited appears in the middle. By clicking on the top screen options, multimedia objects can be added. The “Add Link” button lets users click and drag a window on the page where a link would appear. A “Link Properties” panel opens on the right side to set action options, color, and size. Images, video, Flash, text, and audio tabs respond in a similar way.



Back on the main screen, users can select “Convert to Flipping Book” to complete the process, or click on “Upload Online” to select whether they want to upload the pdf to flash page flip book to social media, email, or a website. The entire process can be completed in minutes, even by someone with no graphics or editing experience.



For more details, download a free trial, or purchase FlipBook Creator Professional v1.8.8, go to http://flippagemaker.com/flippingbook-maker-pro/index.html.