FlipBook Creator Professional v1.8.8 Introduces Digital Bookcase Feature

FlipBook Creator Professional v1.8.8, the latest version of the popular and successful page flip software, now has a feature for creating a digital bookcase. This new feature is helpful for e-magazine publishers to organize their e-books and make them more readable to their audience.



In addition to creating a pdf to flash page flip book, users can also add and display a digital flipbook in a virtual bookcase. A new way of organizing e-books is provided and the attractive graphics make it easier to identify filees too. Using the virtual bookcase, readers have a means to organize their files and access the e-books they want with ease. Various tools allow them to sort by name, date, or ascending or descending order, while the bookcase files can also be searched.



Simple file viewing has been the goal of many software programs and operating systems, as memory resources and data needs grow. FlipBook Creator Professional is no different and is working to keep up with the demand by providing a simple and effective virtual bookcase. Readers can not only enjoy reading flipbooks. They can also get to the one they want much faster.



A PDF file can quickly be converted into a digital flipbook, with the hyperlinks, bookmarks, text orientation, and Table of Contents preserved. Users can also embed video, graphics, buttons, and JavaScript. The flip book PDF software is fully multimedia capable so e-books can provide an immersive and interactive experience. Once it is all done, the published flipbook can be shared on social media or elsewhere on the web.



Every multimedia asset, and the virtual bookcase, can be viewed on a computer or mobile device. Even ones that do not support Flash are suitable because flipbooks for mobile devices can be created using HTML5. Backgrounds, language settings, and navigation toolbar settings help to customize each e-book so it is unique and appealing to the viewer.



The flipbook software is compatible with Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows Vista, and Windows XP, while a Mac version is also available. In addition to magazines, it can be used to produce digital books, brochures, newsletters, and other digital publications. The virtual bookcase is especially useful to e-magazine publishers because multiple editions can be organized so the reader knows exactly where to look. For more information, visit the FlipBook Creator Professional v1.8.8 web page at www.flippagemaker.com/flippingbook-maker-pro/index.html.



About Flippagemaker Business Software Group

Flippagemaker Business Software Group, founded in 2008, is a China-based company that produces digital publishing tools in various forms. The company is known for digital flipbook creators and more for businesses and home users. It constantly keeps up on customer feedback to gather information on how to improve its products.