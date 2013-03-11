FlipPageMaker to Release Free Flip Book Maker on February 22, 2013

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- FlipPageMaker will release Free Flip Book Maker on February 22, 2013 to provide customers a user-friendly, innovative and fashionable publications, both online and offline.



The FlipPageMaker Business Software Groups is a company that provides online publications and offer digital publishing tools for home work and business use. Their goal is to provide users with best quality digital printing solutions that will bring the ultimate experience for digital publishing products.



Their newest product is the free flip book maker which is developed by Lori Fung, the FlipPageMaker software engineer.



This new FlipPageMaker product has innovative features that will provide great benefits to users that include reliability, faster result, realistic effect and more. Its features include easy conversion plain text to exquisite flipping book. User can apply free template and theme if they want to achieve outstanding result. They can customize flash template according to their preference and it provides security to the exported file to protect the user's rights. Apart from this features, the Free Flip Book Maker supports multiple languages for globalized business and will provide users with output flipping book in EXE, HTML and ZIP format.



With this Free Flip Book Maker freeware, users will be able to publish online using mobile devices like Android, iPhone and iPad. They can change their viewing and reading experience into eBook look and feel and will be provided with unlimited conversions without paying for expensive costs unlike other similar products.



Apart from this great product from FlipPageMaker, users can also try the Pdf to flipping book Creator which can convert their PDF files to flash flip book that allows publishers to turn static PFDFs to eye catching and stunning Digital Flash Flipbooks. With this product, there is no need for users to have any flash skills they only need to import their PDF and choose the theme templates that is according to the user's preference.



Since FlipPageMaker releases innovative and outstanding online and offline publishing products users will have an opportunity to publish their text files that is converted to flipping book which will provide them exceptional and advanced viewing and reading experience.



For more information about Free Flip Book Maker by FlipPageMaker , visit the website at http://flippagemaker.com/ or send them an email at support@flippagemaker.com



contact:

Company: FlipPageMaker

Address: P201, 3/F Block A, Suntek Building, TianHe Gaoxin Ave. 1.S., TianHe District, GuangZhou, Guangdong Province, P.R. China, 510665

Website: http://www.flippagemaker.com/