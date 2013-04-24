FlipPageMaker.com Announces Discounted Flipbook Software Package

Guangzhou, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- FlipPageMaker has officially announced the discounted package of FlipBook Creator Professional and FlipBook Printer software, for a price of $319.53 instead of the original cost of $398. The package can be purchased on a secure site that includes both products in the shopping cart, with the discount already applied. Numerous payment methods are accepted. Buyers can purchase with a credit card, PayPal, WebMoney, bank or wire transfer, purchase order, and more; some methods might require an additional fee.



FlipBook Creator Professional is a highly functional flash book flipper software product that lets users easily convert PDF documents into e-books with a digital page flipping effect. Users can create digital books, brochures, magazines, and a wide range of other digital publications. Not only can it save bookmarks and hyperlinks. Video, graphics, buttons, and JavaScript can all be embedded in the pages of a flipbook. Users can then publish it to the web, share an e-book on social media sites, or email it or save the file on a CD/DVD or USB device.



With FlipBook Printer, users can work with any type of Windows document that can be printed. Files can be converted with hyperlinks, bookmarks, and text preserved, while a customized viewer lets the look and feel of a pdf to flashbook be changed. Corporations and individuals can benefit from being able to create publications fast, with Flash effects, images, sound, bookmarks, and search functionality, for online and offline use. It also works as a printing driver so the original files can be printed directly from the interface, providing a versatile software tool for making productivity more efficient.



About FlipPageMaker.com

Established in 2008, FlipPageMaker.com provides a range of innovative digital publishing tools for businesses and individuals. Constant improvements ensure the software meets the needs of its users. The PDF or Office to Flipbook tools allow interactive catalogs, books, guides, magazines, and more to be created with embedded multimedia and unique features.



