FlipPageMaker.com Sets Goal for 2013: Perfect the Quality of Its Products

Guangzhou, Guangdong Province -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- FlipPageMaker.com announces the many improvements it had made in 2012 and that the company intends to perfect its software products for old and new users in 2013. In maturing its business, the company now provides after-sale service on all of its products. Users can email the company for technical support or visit the FAQ page online for instant help with common questions. Answers to sales help questions and those on the individual products are available to assist people with solving any issues.



The company has also fixed many bugs in FlipBook Creator Professional and its other software products for creating digital publications. It now offers numerous pdf to flash flip book tools and a free flipbook maker for text files. Improvements have continued to be introduced as customers have requested new features or added suggestions. The company has worked tirelessly over the past year to improve its full product line.



Software is available for Windows and Mac, with products enabling conversion of documents to flipbooks from PDF, Office programs, and images. It is also available specifically for the iPad or Android as well. The company has also introduced a FlipBook Creator Service to handle all the work for customers who are more comfortable in the hands of a professional.



FlipPageMaker.com has also worked to expand its business, adding trademarks for images and graphics for itself and third party licensors. Copyright protection in the United States and internationally has also been established as the company has matured in scope over the past year. The most pressing task has been to perfect the quality of products to satisfy the customer and help them compete in the online world. Multimedia has never been so important and the digital publishing tools are intended to make using it in page flipping book much easier.



The company offers numerous products for creating flipbooks on different platforms. Each of them continues to be enhanced through customer feedback and the company’s dedicated staff. New functions appear as technology improves and consumers reveal what features they would see fitting. New and old users can now rely on digital software products to make online publishing easy for them. To learn more about the company and its products, visit http://flippagemaker.com/index.html.



About Flippagemaker Business Software Group

Flippagemaker Business Software Group is a growing company specializing in the creation and sale of digital publishing software to businesses and the general public. All products are supported by a dedicated technical support team and are constantly improved based on customer feedback. Numerous software products and PC utilities are available to publishers and online marketers.



