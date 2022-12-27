NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Flipped Classroom Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Flipped Classroom market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Adobe (United States), Cisco (United States), Panopto (United States), Crestron Electronics (United States), D2L Corporation (Canada), Dell (United States), Echo360 (United States), N2N Services, Inc. (United States), OpenEye (United States), Schoology (United States).



Definition:

Flipped classroom refers to a concept where students review lecture material or concepts before the class as a part of homework and in-class time, students do discussions, interactive exercises, and independent work based on the review they did at home or before the class. The teacher is supposed to guide the student in the process and answer any doubts the student may have. The review material prior to class may be video lectures, reading assignments, or even video broadcasts. The need for better learning is driving this market. Many countries and private schools are adopting this model for increased productivity among the students.



Market Opportunities:

Rising Number of Schools and Universities Adopting the Flipped Classroom Model

Negative Opinion About the Conventional Teaching Method Will Increase the Demand of Flipped Classroom



Market Drivers:

Demand for Interactive Teaching Methods

Need of Better Education System



Market Trends:

Adoption of Software Features Like Notes Sharing and Hybrid Classroom in Flipped Classroom



Market Challenges:

Need to Train the Teachers for Flipped Classroom Concept to Work

Challenging for Some Families to Buy Education Resources Like Computer for Student Required in Flipped Classroom



The Global Flipped Classroom Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (K-12, Schools, Colleges, High Education, Enterprises, Other), Components (Hardware, Software, Services), Flipped Learning (Flipped Learning with Gamification, Flipped Adaptive Learning, Flipped Cooperative Learning, Flipped Learning and Peer Instruction, Others), Sales Channel (Indirect, Direct)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

