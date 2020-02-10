Flipping the Switch on QuickBooks' Multicurrency Feature

Brandon, MB -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2020 -- The Multiple Currency feature was introduced to QuickBooks US Editions in 2009 and International Editions in 2010. Using the multi-currency feature in QuickBooks does not always end up pretty. Because exchange rates are constantly changing, linked transactions are more than likely to have different rates.



A common example of this is seeing one rate on an invoice and a different rate when payment is received against the invoice. When you enable multicurrency, QuickBooks Online creates an account called Exchange Gain or Loss which maintains the difference on ever-changing exchange rates.



With the multi-currency feature, it is very important to remember that once the feature is enabled, it cannot be turned off and once the home currency is set, it cannot be changed. Enabling this feature causes a hoard of other issues that can prove quite damning such as hindering the migration of data from QuickBooks Desktop to Online and being unable to select multiple customers in invoices for Time and Expense windows – among other. Because of this, it is strongly recommended that a backup copy of the QuickBooks company file be made before turning on the multicurrency feature.



As an alternative to using the feature, experts recommend converting amounts to Microsoft Excel and then pasting your calculations into QuickBooks records.



QuickBooks Repair Pro - a leading data repair and conversion service - is a top-rated and trusted source for data conversions in North America. Having performed thousands of successful data repairs over the course of more than two decades, QuickBooks Repair Pro's Multi-Currency Removal Service pledges to remove the multi-currency feature from QuickBooks so you can carry on your tasks without a worry.



For more information on this service, visit https://quickbooksrepairpro.com/Turn-off-the-multicurrency-feature.aspx



About QuickBooks Repair Pro

QuickBooksRepairpro.com is a leading QuickBooks File Repair and Data Recovery service in North America. QuickBooks Repair Pro's professional expertise assists with QuickBooks Conversion, QuickBooks Mac Repair, and QuickBooks SDK serving thousands of business users all over the world. With over 20 years of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, QuickBooksRepairpro.com assists QuickBooks users and small businesses with a variety of services and work with the US, UK, Canadian, Australian (Reckon Accounts), and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks (PC and Mac platforms).



For more information, visit https://quickbooksrepairpro.com/