Flipsters Footwear Launches Innovative Design of Foldable Flip Flops on Amazon.com

Manhattan Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- When Flipsters designer Rick Munitz noticed so many women suffering in high heels, and walking around barefoot at the end of a night out, he decided to do something about it. He took his knowledge of engineering and turned to the iconic Australian thong sandal for answers. The result was Flipsters. A innovative line of foldable shoes.



What sets Flipsters apart from other flip-flop style sandals is their ability to be extremely compact when not in use. These shoes can be folded into a very small size to fit inside a tiny bag or even a purse. This gives women the ability to carry around a set of flip flops at all times to rescue their tired feet from crushing high heels.



Due to the patented two-fold design flipsters can fold up smaller than any other shoes currently available. By refusing to sacrifice quality while adding the ability to still be lightweight and compact, Flipsters folding shoes boast style and functionality. They are also machine washable and waterproof, so they can go all of the places that flip flop lovers desire.



Originally designed in Sydney and already a hit with Australian women, Flipsters is now looking to the United States and rest of the world to share their unique design to new customers. With the beach season upon us, Flipsters Footwear has launched their new foldable footwear line, now available on Amazon.com.



About Flipsters:

Flipsters are a range of gorgeous foldable flip flops and ballet flats. Saving women’s feet around the world. Flipsters is committed to providing each customer with the highest standard of customer service.



