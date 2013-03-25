FlirtSpace Caters to Free Online Dating South Africa

Pietermaritzburg, South Africa -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- FlirtSpace, the online dating portal from the house of Dating Factory, serves as a dating platform for single men and women in South Africa looking for love, friendship and marriage. The membership to the site is free and can be availed for accessing a host of tools that aid in bringing people closer. The online service claims that dating through their website is similar to social networking, chatting and making new friends in the process.



On creating a profile, members can browse through the profiles of other people or use the search option to find single men and women. The web service offers the opportunity for casual relationships, marriage, romance, friendships and even pen pals. The chat rooms available in the free online dating South Africa services cater to people from Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban, Port Elizabeth and all over the country and sometimes, outside the country as well.



The online dating service has been started with the aim of leveraging technology and moving with the times. The service states, “With the advent of technology and a busier pace of life however, more and more people have realized just how simple and effective it is to date online. Opening an account takes a few minutes, and once you have signed up and created your profile, you simply need to relax and start chatting to people you want to know better.”



The features available in FlirtSpace are search, advanced search, latest matches, browse, members online, VIP, upcoming birthdays, visitors, buddies, blocked, chat, friends etc. The website claims that their services are safe and secure encompassing a lot of communities from different cities and cultural backgrounds. Exclusive features and tools such as chat rooms, forums, viewing options, polls, email etc. are available and the members have full control over their choice of persons they wish to meet. The review process of the website strictly ensures that the members in the website are 18 years and above.



For more information about the services offered by FlirtSpace , log on to www.flirtspace.co.za.



About FlirtSpace

FlirtSpace is an online dating portal which is a part of the dating network, Dating Factory. The dating services are targeted at South African singles so as to cater to their requirements for love, friendship and even marriage. The website provides free membership and all the services are completely free of cost. The web services leverages the years of experience that Dating Factory possesses in the arena and utilizes WEB2 methodology in order to provide the members a safe and easy dating experience. The search option helps people zero in on others with similar likes very quickly.



Media Contact

Website: www.flirtspace.co.za