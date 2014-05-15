Recently published research from GlobalData, "Floating Power Plants - Drivers, Deterrents and Developments", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- A power barge or Floating Power Plant (FPP) is an electricity generating facility designed on a floating platform. FPPs have short construction cycles and flexibility for mobility which can provide a quick solution to power shortages. FPPs lack self-propulsion mechanisms, meaning that they must be pulled to the desired location. This led to the introduction of powerships, self-propelled ready-to-go infrastructure that can be connected to national grids as and when required. Karadeniz Energy is the only owner and operator of a fleet of powerships in the world.
Construction of FPPs occurs in shipyards under controlled conditions, this is advantageous if energy supply is required in a remote region as the cost of transporting components across difficult terrain (as would be required for an in-situ power plant) is avoided. Few companies are involved in the construction of FPPs; the key players of these are Wartsila, Waller Marine, Enron Engineering & Construction, Karadeniz and Hyundai Engineering & Construction.
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Technological developments have led to the expansion of FPPs to include nuclear and solar power generation. These convey the added benefit of no pollution or greenhouse gas emissions from electricity generation. Joint Venture (JV) initiatives between ship builders and power developers will allow such companies to combine efforts and expertise to develop FPPs with high operational flexibility.
Scope
- Types of Operating environment for Floating Power Plants.
- Drivers and Deterrants of Floating Power Plants.
- Key players involved in the construction of Floating Power Plants.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain insights on Power barges and Powerships.
- Identify the technological developments and joint venture initiatives in Floating Power Plants.
- Identify factors driving the need for Floating Power Plants across the world.
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