New Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2012 -- "Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Industry - Global Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Planned Projects to 2015", is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists, that provides an in-depth analysis of the global FPSO industry to 2015. The report details all the major countries, major companies and FPSOs across the globe. The report also provides details on the key trends and challenges in the global FPSO market and plans for FPSO deployments in different countries globally. It also details the competitive landscape globally, and details the operations of the major FPSO companies.
The use of FPSOs in the offshore oil and gas industry is gaining importance as FPSOs can be installed at offshore production sites and eliminate the need for complex pipeline networks to transport oil or gas. FPSOs are deployable in deepwater and ultradeepwater offshore fields where crude oil and gas transportation from the production field to the mainland via subsea pipelines is not feasible.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
The report analyzes the major FPSO markets globally. The scope of the report includes -
- An overview of the FPSO industry, detailing the major countries and companies.
- Details on the major expansions and planned projects in various regions to 2015.
- The major trends and challenges for the FPSO industry.
- Analysis of the competitive landscape in each region, covering the major companies operating in each market.
Reasons to Get this Report
The report will enhance your decision-making capability. It will allow you to -
- Make smart investment decisions in the FPSO market by leveraging on our insights about one of the the fastest growing, emerging markets globally.
- Identify potential investment targets based on a number of parameters and exhaustive information, with in-depth analysis of the emerging markets for FPSOs globally.
- Take prompt and effective business decisions supported by well-researched analysis of the emerging markets in the FPSO industry.
- Devise business strategy based on the competitive structure of the markets if expanding or entering into a new market involving FPSO.
- Gain insights into competitors' endeavours based on the planned market shares of FPSO companies in the major, emerging FPSO markets, which include Brazil, Norway, Nigeria, the UK, Australia, Angola and others.
- Be informed of the recent updates and discussions of new developments in the emerging FPSO markets.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Industry to 2015 - Rise of Ultra Deep Water Offshore Oil and Gas Production Leading to Industry Growth
- Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) - Global Market Analysis, Capacity Forecast and Competitive Landscape to 2014
- Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) and Floating Storage and Offloading (FSO) Industry to 2016 - Rise of Deepwater Hydrocarbon Production Leading to Industry Growth
- Global Planned Oil and Chemicals Storage Industry, 2011 - Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts of All Planned Oil and Chemical Terminals to 2015
- Global Top 10 Emerging Oil Storage Markets - Market Analysis, Capacity Forecasts and Competitive Landscape to 2015
- Planned Oil and Underground Gas Storage Markets - Global Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Capacity Forecasts to 2015
- Global Top 10 Emerging Refining Markets - Analysis of Capacity, Demand, Supply, Margin and Competitive Scenario to 2015
- Natural Gas Industry to 2016 - Abundance of Unconventional Gas Changing the Industry Landscape
- Oil and Gas Storage Industry to 2015 - Cost Reduction Strategies in the Form of Storage Facility Sharing to Boost the Market
- The Future of the Offshore Drilling Industry to 2015 - Market Analysis, Capital Spend and Competitive Landscape