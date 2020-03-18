San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2020 -- A new market study by TMR Research states that the global floating storage and regasification units (FSRU) market has been observing a remarkable rise in its valuation and is predicted to continue witnessing steady growth over the next few years. The study, titled "Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRU) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast 2017 – 2025," provides a detailed and unbiased evaluation of this market, considering its previous and present performance. The prominent trends, market boosters, barriers, challenges, opportunities, and the growth potential in this market have also been examined while conducting this research.



According to the research report, the ability of floating storage and regasification units to assist LNG importers in gaining a fast track regasification access is the main factor behind the growth of this market. Nowadays, the uptake of floating storage and regasification units in the global market has augmented considerably, thanks to the significant mobility observed on the part of these units. This, as a result, will reflect positively on the growth of this market in the near future.



Geographically, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Europe are considered as the key regional markets for floating storage and regasification units across the world. With advancing technologies, these regional markets are projected to report steady growth in the years to come, notes the market study.



The competitive landscape prevalent in the global floating storage and regasification units market has also been analyzed thoroughly in this research report. Excelerate Energy, GDF Suez, Teekay Corp., Hoegh LNG, BW Offshore, Flex LNG, and Golar LNG are some of the key players in this market, reviewed in this report.



