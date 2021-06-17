Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2021 -- The latest published document on Global Floating Wind Power market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with Floating Wind Power investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory environments by country, Subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of Floating Wind Power M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are Nordex, MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, GE, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Hitachi, Envision Energy, ABB, Suzlon Energy, GoldWind & Ming Yang Smart Energy Group etc.



According to the survey, the Global Floating Wind Power market report highlights M&A activity in the energy sector is extremely strong and, in some jurisdictions, it has become almost feverish. To better understand investment cycle and revenue flow; the scope of Floating Wind Power study is defined considering high growth segments and jurisdictions i.e., by Type [, Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7., Up to 3 MW, 3 MW to 5 MW & Above 5MW], application [Shallow Water, Transitional Water & Deep Water] and by Regions [Region Names].



The Vendor Landscape of Global Floating Wind Power market report includes company profiles that provides detailed information such as Business Overview, Offerings and Specifications, Key Financial Metrics (Total, Gross & Net), SWOT Analysis, Market Share, Production & Capacity (MW), Key Development Activities etc for producers Nordex, MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, GE, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Hitachi, Envision Energy, ABB, Suzlon Energy, GoldWind & Ming Yang Smart Energy Group and many more.



Margins are tight, forcing key players of Floating Wind Power to seek out new ideas to improve efficiency and ROI with new revenue streams. The potential of this enterprise section has been rigorously investigated in conjunction with main market challenges. Current Scenario, Business Strategies & Key Market Development of Global Floating Wind Power Market have given lot more emphasis targeting new development, Joint Ventures, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, etc.



Key Highlights of the Study



1) M&A activity in Floating Wind Power; especially Energy Sector is healthy and strongly growing. Deal volumes have increased every year since 2010 and continue to do so.

2) Valuations are expected to increase, , Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7., Up to 3 MW, 3 MW to 5 MW & Above 5MW are expected to see good pace in next few years.

3) How the bureaucratic and legislative obstacles are overcome by investment pioneers.

4) Countries that are in the top spots for Floating Wind Power and Position of Jurisdictions by 2026.

5) Top segments and sources that are attracting attention of stakeholders from the Sector.

6) In which region the biggest rise in development activity is seen in next 2-years.

.... and many others



Report Scope and Extracts of Global Floating Wind Power Market Study



Chapter 1: Executive summary and Key findings

Chapter 2: Floating Wind Power Market Now & Beyond: Future Outlook

Chapter 3: Floating Wind Power — M&A overview

Chapter 4: Hotspots for Floating Wind Power

Chapter 5: Sub-sectors - R&D and innovation

Chapter 6: Policy and Government Initiatives

Chapter 7: Major Players - A mix of Incumbents and New

- Global Floating Wind Power Market Share Analysis by Players (2019-2021E)

- Floating Wind Power Concentration Rate

- Company Profiles

.......



Chapter 8. Market Revenue (USD), Production (2016-2026), by Type [, Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7., Up to 3 MW, 3 MW to 5 MW & Above 5MW]

Chapter 9. Floating Wind Power Market, by Application [Shallow Water, Transitional Water & Deep Water]

Chapter 10. Market Revenue (USD), Capacity, Production (MW) by Regions (2016-2026)

- Value ($) by Region

- Floating Wind Power Production

- % Market Share by Region

.......



.... Continued



