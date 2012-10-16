Flood Damage Tips from Gold Coast Flood San Diego Water Damage Restoration & Mold Remediation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- Flooding is an unfortunate yet common disaster for homeowners, and no one knows it more than the folks at Gold Coast Flood Restorations, who are San Diego's Premiere Water Damage and Mold Remediation Specialists.



"Flooding can damage or ruin cherished items, carpets, walls, etc.," says the company's spokesperson.



Even though flooding is one of the many natural disasters that no one has full control over, the Gold Coast Flood Restoration specialists says there's much that can be done to mitigate costly damages. One of the first steps in that mitigation process is to have adequate flood insurance. Secondly, ensure that flood remediation is done right.



"As a general rule, professionals need to be called in whenever there is flooding to ensure proper analysis, test for the presence of mold and proper restoration is carried out," says the company's spokesperson.



Among the many things that comes with flood damage, according to the San Diego Water Damage and Mold Remediation providers, is toxic mold, which usually starts growing within 48 hours of the flood damage. "If not properly eliminated, it will become a deadly infestation that could seriously threaten the occupants' life," says the mold specialist, who also considers this kind of infestation to be a dangerous health hazard, and not something you want to take any risks with.



Nothing that on occasion food damage will require emergency water extraction, the flood water damage and mold remediation provider say this often calls for the use of large water extraction vacuums."



"This is the first step of flood restoration and is considered a very dangerous step, because there is standing water, and the electricity is usually still on. Therefore, the affected household will need to have their electricity turned off before the water is extracted," they explain.



Gold Coast Flood & Mold Specialists say there are other steps to be taken in the restoration process, such as the deep dehumidification, the removal of affected walls, flooring, and carpeting. All that has to be done before the rebuilding process can begin, and no one is as good and carrying a total restoration that the Gold Coast Flood & Mold Specialists, currently the #1 ranked San Diego Water Damage Restoration & Mold Remediation company.



For more information contact Gold Coast Flood Restorations by calling 888-373-9243 or visit the following website: http://www.goldcoastflood.com Gold Coast Flood Restorations is a San Diego flood water damage specialist. Connect with Gold Coast Flood Restorations on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/sandiegowaterdamage.