Second Look Flood Offers Homeowners a More Accurate and Up-to-Date Look at Their Flood Risks

St Cloud, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/29/2012 -- Second Look Flood is now offering homeowners the chance to determine and understand the flood risks that they are facing so they can guard against them. Second Look Flood is a flood determination company that promises more accurate results than most existing computerized programs can provide. The company aims to help homeowners determine just how much at risk they are of flooding and how much they need insurance. The service has proven helpful for those who are forced to pay mandatory flood insurance by their lenders with no concrete evidence. Second Look Flood can either provide them with concrete evidence that they need flood coverage or give them full assurance that they are not at risk of flooding.



The company is widely respected for its highly accurate and detailed flood risk reports, which are obtained using manual research done by experienced mapping analysts. Second Look offers their clients an aerial overlay of the house in question along with the latest flood map from FEMA. A Second Look rep shares, “Our goal is to provide homeowners with peace of mind, and we do this by going far beyond the standard ‘X’ or ‘A’ determination.”



This is good news for homeowners and also for insurance companies. This is due to the fact that the flood insurance industry has been experiencing turmoil lately. In 2011, about 25% of the flood insurance claims that the National Flood Insurance Program paid out were for homes located in what used to be only moderate risk to low risk areas. This shows that the weather pattern and the threats of flooding are indeed unpredictably taking different directions. This makes accuracy and relevance even more important in the flood determination business.



In light of this, a Second Look Flood rep explains, “To ensure the accuracy of their reports, we only use the latest available FEMA FIRM panels when making our determinations. We are well aware that weather patterns have been changing lately, so we make sure that our reports are based only on the latest, most current, and most significant FEMA flood maps.”



According to consumers, Second Look’s ability to give them a visual proof that their properties are in a FEMA flood zone has given them more assurance and peace of mind. On the other hand, homeowners who are outside the flood zone are provided with an easy-to-read evidence. “We also give them instructions on how to dispute the require insurance with their banks,” a Second Look rep adds.



The fully independent company is currently targeting homeowners and people shopping for or about to buy a new home. According to Second Look Flood reps, the company’s independent nature provides consumers one unique benefit: “We do not work for the banks or insurance companies. We work for you.”



Homeowners currently looking for a flood determination service that they can trust may contact the team of Second Look Flood at support@secondlookflood.com or visit the company’s website at www.secondlookflood.com. The company may also be contacted thru Facebook at www.facebook.com/secondlookflood and Twitter thru @secondlookflood.