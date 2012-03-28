Flood of Americans Turn to New Payday Advance Provider, PaydayAdvance.us

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2012 -- There’s a precious few members of society who can count on the fact that they’ll always be financially secure. Even millionaires found themselves destitute and out on the street during the recent financial crisis, so is it any wonder that thousands of American families struggle to make ends meet each and every day?



The answer for many is a payday advance; short term cash finance which bridges the gap between one payday and the next. Obtaining a payday advance, however, can be problematic, as for every genuine, respectable lender in the market there exist an equal number of dishonest, money-hungry sharks.



In an effort to tell the difference, a team of people with significant expertise in the area of payday advances have launched perhaps the best online source for short term cash loans available on the internet today, PaydayAdvance.us.



Payday Advance brings American’s one of the most friendly and efficient advance payday facilities on the internet, enabling thousands of hardworking families to obtain quick and competitive payday loans with a few simple clicks of a mouse. Gone is the stress and worry that comes with wondering whether or not a payday lender is honest and reputable enough to risk taking out a loan. Now finance can be obtained all from the comfort of lounge rooms around the country.



The need for short term cash loans is universal and affects people from all walks of life. “Sometimes things go wrong and you need a little boost to get you through to the next pay period,” Payday Advance admits. “When these emergencies happen, it’s time to apply for a payday advance.” Thankfully, those seeking a cash advance needn’t look far, as the Payday Advance team have provided access to a massive resource of information, tools and lenders with which to quickly and safely gain finance from any number of trustworthy financial institutions.



It’s no wonder that more and more people across the country are turning to PaydayAdvance.us in their time of need. An informative, independent and unbiased source of the information vital to those considering a payday advance, PaydayAdvance.us is quickly becoming the first choice for hardworking families everywhere who need a little extra help making it through the week.



About Payday Advance

PaydayAdvance.us is one of the leading sources of quality payday finance available online. A peerless resource on the topic of various loans and lending institutions, Payday Advance provides the link between trustworthy, honest lending institutions and the American’s that need a helping hand in order to make it through to their next payday. For more information, visit http://www.paydayadvance.us