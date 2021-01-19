Floor Panel Market Share, Scope, Product Estimates & Strategy Framework, Forecasts, 2020-2027 : Kingspan Group, MERO-TSK, Lindner, Etc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- Global Floor Panel is a pre-assembled subfloor unit, finished flooring, floor joists, and often the ceiling underneath which is reinforced by walls, columns, or beams in structures. They can be categorized based on substances such as steel-based, aluminum-based, calcium-sulfate-based, and wood core, as well as others. It can be used for many areas, such as server room and data storage applications, corporate office building applications, and residential applications, among others.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report include:



Kingspan Group, MERO-TSK, Lindner, Haworth, TRIUMPH GROUP, Porcelanosa, M+W Group, Petral, Topfloor, NICHIAS, Pentafloor, Branco, lenzlinger, Movinord, others



Market Drivers



These panels are commonly used in a variety of fields. Survey findings show that 34% of the floor panel industry is deployed in computer rooms and data storage applications, 30.3% is used in commercial office building systems, 13.7% in family housing applications, and 13.4% in industrial manufacturing applications. With the incremental development of the markets, these sectors would require more floor panels to drive the industry growth in the forecast period.



Despite the massive increase in the amount of consumption, the decline in the prices of raw materials can lead to a decline in overall sales.



Global Floor Panel Market: Segmentation



By Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)

· Steel-based

· Aluminium-based

· Wood Core

· Calcium Sulphate-based



By Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)

· Computer Room/ Data Warehousing

· Commercial Office Building

· Family Residence

· Industrial Manufacturing Plant

· Others



Regional Outlook

The areas covered by the survey are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. On a regional basis, North America accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to have a far higher growth rate in the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is also expected to rise dramatically due to emerging economies, increasing disposable incomes, and increased consumption.



Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Floor Panel Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Steel Based Floor Panel

1.2.2 Aluminum Based Floor Panel

1.2.3 Wood Core Floor Panel

1.2.4 Calcium Sulfate Based Floor Panel

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Computer Room/ Data Warehousing

1.3.2 Commercial Office Building

1.3.3 Family Residence

1.3.4 Industrial Manufacturing Plant

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)



Continued…



