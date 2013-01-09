Davenport, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- Great Western Supply Co. and Tomcat Equipment have teamed up to offer consumers an amazing opportunity to buy a brand new Tomcat floor scrubber while receiving up to $1,000 in trade-in value. It's a limited-time opportunity that's too good to pass up on for any commercial or industrial user which has been in need of a major upgrade, with major savings.



Simply unload an older Tomcat model to Great Western Supply and receive $1,000 in trade-in value on a new Tomcat floor scrubber. It's a fantastic way to quickly save money while receiving a brand new, essential and high quality piece of commercial cleaning equipment.



A new Tomcat floor scrubber is an ideal choice to bring more efficiency and productivity into a wide range of environments for the New Year, including commercial facilities, offices and schools, or warehouses and factories.



Tomcat is the go-to brand for building owners, commercial and industrial facility managers, and cleaning professionals who appreciate American made equipment of the highest quality. Consumers who utilize Tomcat floor scrubbers benefit from chemical-free floor finish stripping, lower repair costs, cleaner and more aesthetically pleasing facilities, and labor savings through productivity and efficiency.



There are more than a dozen individual models of Tomcat floor scrubbers available for sale at Great Western Supply. This includes sizes from 17 to 34 inches, as well as a variety of both walk-behind and rider models, all with a wide range of unique features and specifications, ensuring that there's a great match for any need, and any facility.



The high quality of Tomcat floor scrubbing machines and the great available selection, combined with the limited-time savings available right now with this special offer, mean that there has never been a better time to visit Great Western Supply and improve facility cleanliness and efficiency with a brand new Tomcat.



Call Great Western Supply Co. at 800.322.6815 for more information on their Tomcat trade-in offer today. Demonstrations and assistance will also be available at the store, and consumers can visit GreatWesternSupply.com to see more limited-time specials and deals, and to view the entire collection of new Tomcat floor scrubbers for sale.



About Great Western Supply Co.

Great Western Supply Co. is the web's leading destination for janitorial supplies, heavy-duty cleaning equipment and gear, chemical cleaners, paper products and general cleaning supplies. Owned by Collin Carney and based in Davenport, Iowa, Great Western Supply is dedicated to high quality customer service, and meeting the needs of each individual client, with everything from fair pricing to equipment training and maintenance. Call the company at 800.322.6815 or visit GreatWesternSupply.com today to see their entire product catalog.